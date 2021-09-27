Set-in Sleeve Solutions

The classic set-in sleeve is often the most complicated sleeve to fit.

After you have taken care to fit the armhole to the torso and the sleeve to the arm, you may find that the sleeve and the armhole patterns don’t fit together. This is because, in the fitting process, the armhole opening frequently needs to be made smaller and the sleeve cap increased. Women end up with too much sleeve-cap length (including cap ease) to set a one-piece sleeve into the armhole opening without puckers, pleats, or gathers. It takes engineering to get the bodice and sleeve to fit together.

I’ll explain the sleeve-fitting basics I follow and show you three new sleeve styles that produce beautifully shaped and fitted sleeves.

These innovative sleeve shapes look pretty on the arm. Plus, the shapes and seamlines spark all sorts of interesting ideas for fabrics. Have fun experimenting with stripes, contrasting fabrics, sheer and semisheer fabrics, and whatever else you can imagine to amp up the style to go with your perfect fit.

Sleeve basics

When fitting a sleeve, the sleeve biceps should be at least 2 inches larger than the arm measurement at the biceps level, for the sleeve to be comfortable. There must also be adequate cap height to avoid diagonal drag lines on the sleeve-cap front and back. Both measurements often need to be increased to get a sleeve that fits the arm perfectly and comfortably. The patternwork mechanics that increase these measurements also increase the sleeve-cap seam length.

A to B = Biceps width, which is perpendicular to the grainline, and makes a horizontal balance line (HBL) for fitting purposes.

C to D = Middle of the sleeve, which is parallel to the grainline; position this line so that C is the match point to the shoulder seam.

C to E = Cap height, which should be adequate to obtain a fit that is free of drag lines.

Armhole position

An important part of a good-looking set-in sleeve is the armhole fit. I determine four key points along the armhole—the underarm level, the intersection of the shoulder and armhole seams, the front crease, and the back crease—and then blend the rest of the armhole together for easy fitting.

The underarm should be high to get maximum movement.

The placement can be tricky to determine, because when you lift your arm to look, the body shifts and you don’t get a true read. To determine a high armhole, place your middle finger under your arm so the top edge of the finger is touching your armpit fold. The lower edge of your finger, or perhaps 1⁄8 inch to 1⁄4 inch lower, is a good underarm placement for a blouse. For a jacket, lower this level another 1⁄4 inch to 3⁄4 inch.

Where the armhole intersects the shoulder seam is personal preference.

Classically, the placement is at the shoulder hinge. In my experience, this makes many women look too broad in the shoulder compared to their bust, torso, hip, and waist. I place this point where it creates a visually pleasing and balanced proportion on the figure.

The armhole front should rest on the front arm crease.

The crease is a little wrinkle formed where the arm connects to the torso. This point is the same for a blouse and a jacket. If you move it out from the body for a jacket, the arm will simply press down on the fabric and form a small fold.

The back armhole seam placement is not as exact.

Generally, you have more reach with a blouse if the armhole is moved out from the back crease onto the arm by 1⁄4 inch to 1⁄2 inch; for a jacket, 3⁄8 inch to 3⁄4 inch. Doing this might result in a small fold of fabric when the arm rests by your side, but most women find this compromise acceptable to have greater reach.

The armhole circumference should have a little ease at the front and back creases.

It shouldn’t quite touch the body. There should also be ease at the back a couple of inches below the shoulder. If this area is fitted too tightly, especially for a jacket, the garment and sleeve look sloped in the curvature of the armhole.

Sleeve-cap-length fix

Determine how the sleeve-cap length compares to the armhole circumference, and then decide how to adjust the difference.

1. Walk the seams. Walk the sleeve front to the armhole front, and when you come to the armhole shoulder seam, place a mark on the sleeve (F). Measure over 3⁄8 inch and place another mark on the sleeve to add intentional ease (G). Measure between this last mark and the match point for the shoulder seam (C)—this is the excess ease. Repeat for the back, and label the point H. The front and back excess ease amounts may not be equal.

2. Add a vertical seam. Divide the sleeve pattern in half with a line parallel to the grainline, dropped from the shoulder seam match point (C). Starting at mid-cap level, taper the center line to G, then repeat to H. This eliminates the excess ease without compromising the fit. You will need to true seamlines GD and HD, so they are the same length. This is usually simple since they are either the same length or only have about 3⁄8-inch discrepancy. When trueing uneven lengths, split the difference between the seams by adding half the amount to the shorter and removing half the amount from the longer.

3. Add to the biceps if desired. If you would like more room in the biceps, simply curve the center of the overarm seam from mid-cap level as far down as you wish. You now have a sleeve cap seam that fits into the armhole perfectly, with precisely the amount of ease and biceps width you want.

Three innovative sleeves

These three sleeve designs have interesting seamlines that enable successful reduction of the cap length without undesired consequences such as compromised fit, unsightly puckers along the sleeve-cap seam, and decreased mobility. It’s the best of all worlds, offering superb fit and style.

Center panel

This sleeve is similar in concept to the sleeve with a seam down the center. It has a 2-inch-wide center panel. The visual proportion the seamlines create is an important factor. If the center panel is too wide, you won’t be able to true the seam successfully. The grainlines are all parallel to the original grainline.

Crescent cap

1. Draw a new curved seamline to produce a football-shaped cap section. The distance between the top of the sleeve cap and where the arc intersects the center of the sleeve determines how far out on the arm the curved seam comes. Keeping this smaller (1-5⁄8 inches works well) is more flattering on the arm.

2. Cut the pattern sections apart. Center a notch on the sleeve and cap “football.” Draw slash lines on the cap. More slash lines make trueing easier.

3. Cut along the slash lines from the cap to, but not through, the lower edge. Close the upper-cap edge the desired amount, to remove the excess ease. The grainline stays the same.

Saddle sides

1. Draw the saddle seams so the width at the top is about 1-1⁄4 inches, and the seams intersect the underarm seam 1-1⁄2 inches down.

2. Slash the new pattern sections. Separate them from the sleeve pattern, draw slash lines in the upper third, and cut from the cap seamline to, but not through, the inner seamline.

3. Close the slashed edge. Overlap the segments until you’ve removed the desired amount of excess ease.

Sleeve-fitting Don’ts

The following sleeve and armhole adjustments don’t work because they compromise the bodice fit, the sleeve fit, or both.

Don’t reduce the biceps width. This makes a tight sleeve with less comfort and restricts the ability to reach forward.

Don’t lower the armhole. Unless the garment is oversized and loose, lowering the armhole restricts the rotational arm movement and the ability to reach the arms forward.

Don’t increase the garment side seams. This restricts the rotational arm movement and ability to reach forward, unless the garment is oversized and loose, because the sleeve’s attachment point is out along the underside of the arm rather than close to the torso.

Seam adjustments that Don’t Work

When you try to apply the same approach of removing the excess sleeve-cap length on a tailored sleeve with a vertical seam at the back of the arm or with an underarm panel, it doesn’t work because the adjoining seam lengths are so different they cannot be trued.

With a seam at the back of the sleeve, which is frequently used in a jacket, removing the excess cap length at this seam makes it impossible to true the seam so I can align with J, due to the steep slant of the sleeve-cap seam.

For a sleeve with an underarm panel, even if you can successfully true the seams at K, L, M, and N, reducing the length of the underarm portion of the sleeve produces an uncomfortable sleeve that cuts into the front and back of the arm where it joins the torso.

