Asymmetrical Tunic and Slim Pants, Vogue 9305 | 360-Degree View

Aug 17, 2018

A tunic and pants strike a contemporary yet comfortable note. The Vogue 9305 ensemble pattern is rated easy to sew and can be flattering to any figure type. A bold print has room to play in the long tunic design and is balanced by slim pants in a neutral solid. For this pattern, we used medium-weight linens from MoodFabrics.com.

These trending garments appeared in “Fall Looks” by Erica Redfern, Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018.

