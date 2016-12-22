tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Subscribe Renew Give a Gift

Video: Create a Slashed Opening With an Underlay

Ad-enabled single clip widescreen player

Video Length: 2:43
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Carol Fresia, Videographer: Jeff Roos

In Threads no. 189 (February/March 2017), contributing editor Louise Cutting shares two elegant adaptations for upgrading a placket on a blouse. We've brought one of her techniques to life with this Threads Essential Techniques video tutorial. Watch to learn how to create this detail from start to finish.

 

click to watch more videos
Click to watch more Threads Essential Techniques videos

 

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save
EvamarieGomez

Related Posts

Video: An Alternative to Clipping Seam Allowances

Video: Easy Seam Turning

Video: Miter Corners on Striped Trim

Video: Sew a Single-Welt Pocket

Comments (0)

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿