Video: Free-Motion Sewing with a Stitch Regulator

A stitch regulator is a computerized sewing machine attachment that senses the machine's stitching speed during free-motion sewing. It ensures balanced, equal length stitches by adjusting the stitching speed.

In Threads no. 189 (February/March 2017), sewing educator Rae Cumbie shared how a stitch regulator improved her results with free-motion stitching techniques. In this video tutorial, we'll demonstrate outline stitching and share some tips along the way.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save