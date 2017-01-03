|
Video: Free-Motion Sewing with a Stitch Regulator
Video Length: 2:26
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Carol Fresia, Videographer: Jeff Roos
A stitch regulator is a computerized sewing machine attachment that senses the machine's stitching speed during free-motion sewing. It ensures balanced, equal length stitches by adjusting the stitching speed.
In Threads no. 189 (February/March 2017), sewing educator Rae Cumbie shared how a stitch regulator improved her results with free-motion stitching techniques. In this video tutorial, we'll demonstrate outline stitching and share some tips along the way.
|Click to watch more Threads Essential Techniques videos
