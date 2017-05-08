The Quilted Garment Challenge

As part of our annual design challenge to the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals, Threads asked: What do you get when you sew Threads asked: What do you get when you sew two-or more-fabric layers together? The challenge Threads laid out was to create an ensemble with at least one major quilted garment. Twenty-five ASDP members took on the challenge, impressing us with their design innovation and technical skill. It is always exciting to examine the garments up close and to see the designs modeled on the runway. The winning garments, which are laid out in this article from Threads #191 (June/July 2017), are sure to inspire you, too.

Become a Threads Insider today to get access to this and other exclusive Insider-only articles.