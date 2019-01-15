 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Left-handed Catchstitch | Video

Learn a southpaw method for this essential hand-stitch.

By Threads magazine Jan 15, 2019

Most sewing instructions are written for right-handed stitchers. Lefties may find it confusing to reverse those instructions so they work for left-handed stitching. If you’ve struggled to visualize how to sew with your left hand, you’ll find help here. Watch to learn a lefty version of the catchstitch.

The catchstitch is a versatile hand stitch used primarily for hemming but also helpful in anchoring fabric layers and seam allowances within a garment.

Learn more about left-handed sewing techniques and tools, in “Left-handed Slipstitch.

Discuss

Discuss

  marlafell January 22nd

    Thank you. It's nice to see a video for us southpaws.

  LadyRuna January 15th

    Hooray! Finally some material for us left handers out there. It's so fatiguing to mentally reverse all the right-handed instructions so that it can be done by a left handed sewist. Thank you for the videos

Threads Magazine

