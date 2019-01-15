Left-handed Catchstitch | Video

Most sewing instructions are written for right-handed stitchers. Lefties may find it confusing to reverse those instructions so they work for left-handed stitching. If you’ve struggled to visualize how to sew with your left hand, you’ll find help here. Watch to learn a lefty version of the catchstitch.

The catchstitch is a versatile hand stitch used primarily for hemming but also helpful in anchoring fabric layers and seam allowances within a garment.

Learn more about left-handed sewing techniques and tools, in “Left-handed Slipstitch.“

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×