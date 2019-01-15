Left-handed Catchstitch | Video
Learn a southpaw method for this essential hand-stitch.
Most sewing instructions are written for right-handed stitchers. Lefties may find it confusing to reverse those instructions so they work for left-handed stitching. If you’ve struggled to visualize how to sew with your left hand, you’ll find help here. Watch to learn a lefty version of the catchstitch.
The catchstitch is a versatile hand stitch used primarily for hemming but also helpful in anchoring fabric layers and seam allowances within a garment.
Learn more about left-handed sewing techniques and tools, in “Left-handed Slipstitch.“
Thank you. It's nice to see a video for us southpaws.
Hooray! Finally some material for us left handers out there. It's so fatiguing to mentally reverse all the right-handed instructions so that it can be done by a left handed sewist. Thank you for the videos