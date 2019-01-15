 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How-to

Left-handed Slipstitch | Video

Learn to sew this versatile stitch with your left hand.

By Threads magazine Jan 15, 2019

Most sewing instructions are written for right-handed stitchers. Lefties may find it confusing to reverse those instructions so they work for left-handed stitching. If you’ve struggled to visualize how to sew with your left hand, you’ll find help here. Watch to learn a lefty version of the slipstitch.

The slipstitch anchors one fabric layer to another with barely visible stitches. Use it for hemming, appliqué, attaching patch pockets, and more.

Learn more about left-handed sewing techniques and tools, in “Left-handed Catchstitch.”

Discuss

  1. LadyRuna January 15th

    Hooray! This is the first time someone has thought to make a left-handed version of sewing instructions. Having to mentally reverse everything so I can do it left handed gets pretty tiring. I look forward to more left-handed features.

