Left-handed Slipstitch | Video

Most sewing instructions are written for right-handed stitchers. Lefties may find it confusing to reverse those instructions so they work for left-handed stitching. If you’ve struggled to visualize how to sew with your left hand, you’ll find help here. Watch to learn a lefty version of the slipstitch.

The slipstitch anchors one fabric layer to another with barely visible stitches. Use it for hemming, appliqué, attaching patch pockets, and more.

Learn more about left-handed sewing techniques and tools, in “Left-handed Catchstitch.”

