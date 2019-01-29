Sewing-Related Events: February 2019

See what events are happening near you this month!:

February 2–March 2, 2019: Make Do & Mend Challenge Exhibit, San Francisco, California

Curated by the San Francisco School of Needlework and Design, the Make Do & Mend Challenge exhibition displays entries from their Make Do & Mend Challenge, named after an informational pamphlet from Britain during World War II. The idea is that so many of the resources created in today’s world end up wasted, and the challenge urged participants to mend or reuse materials in interesting and beautiful ways.

February 6–13, 2019: New York Fashion Week, New York City, New York

This year’s New York Fashion Week features multiple well-known designers, including Cynthia Rowley, Nicole Miller, and Elie Tahari. Held predominantly at the Spring Studios venue in Lower Manhattan, the weeklong event includes fashion shows and informational panels with different themes each day. The topics range from women creators to fashion as an agent of social change, and more. Visit the website for show times and to buy tickets.

February 11–March 9, 2019: Australia Wide Six, Queanbeyan, New South Wales, Australia

This juried exhibition at the Q Exhibition Space in Queanbeyan showcases the work of Ozquilt Network members and is on tour until September 2020. Many of the quilts on display are for sale; find this information in a downloadable PDF from the Ozquilt Network website.

February 21–24, 2019: QuiltCon, Nashville, Tennessee

Presented by the Modern Quilt Guild, this show has more than 550 quilts on display, including a selection of 360 from Modern Quilt Guild members from around the world. Also available are classes and lectures, such as screen printing, minimalist quilting, and longarm quilting, and shopping from a number of vendors. Admission is $12 per day, plus extra fees for classes.

February 28–March 3, 2019: Sewing & Stitchery Expo, Puyallup, Washington

The Sewing & Stitchery Expo at the Washington State Fair and Events Center gives attendees full-day access to vendors and generous door prizes each day. The event features classes with well-known teachers, including Threads authors Louise Cutting, Pamela Leggett, Sandra Miller, Vaune Pierce, and Angela Wolf. Check the website for a full class schedule. Tickets are $14 per day at the door or $12 per day online in advance.

