Sewing-Related Events April 2019

By Erica Redfern Apr 01, 2019
Article Image

See what events are happening near you this month:

April 6, 2019–February 16, 2020: Mary Quant, London, England

This exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum focuses on the work of fashion designer Mary Quant. She rose to prominence in the 1960s and is credited with bringing the miniskirt and hot pants to popularity. The show includes more than 200 garments and accessories, including previously unseen pieces from the designer’s personal archive. The V&A museum is free to enter, but admission to exhibitions may be extra. Check the museum website for ticket prices.

The Mary Quant Beauty Bus, 1971 © INTERFOTO. Photo courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

 

April 11–14, 2019: Sewtopia, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Hilton Salt Lake City Center in downtown Salt Lake City hosts, the 11th Sewtopia event, which includes classes, social events, shopping, and access to a sewing lounge. Take classes with Sherri Lynn Wood, a quilter and textile artist, or Karen Lewis, a fabric designer and quilter. Participate in optional sewing challenges designed to stimulate creativity. The $525 price tag includes registration as well as social events, meals, classes, and a swag bag.

 

April 20–July 8, 2019: Disarming, Arlington, Massachusetts

Quilt artist Julie Brown Neu created this exhibit at the Arlington Center for the Arts to honor the victims of mass shootings through the Victims Quilt Project, beginning with the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. To date, she has made 310 blocks in 14 quilts for each shooting in which more than 10 people were killed. The opening reception is April 27. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

 

April 20–June 2, 2019: Momentary & Timeless, San Jose, California

An exhibition showcasing six Bay Area fiber artists, Momentary & Timeless explores specific themes through art quilts and haiku. It is at the Porcella Gallery in the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles. At the end of the exhibition, visitors are invited to write their own haiku and hang it on a “wishing tree” as an homage to a Japanese tradition. General admission is $8.

“Red Moon” by Liz Berg is just one of the art pieces showcased at the exhibit. Photo by Liz Berg, courtesy of the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles.

Through May 5, 2019: The Secret Life of Textiles, New York, New York

This exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases an installation of the research archive of textile scholar Milton Sonday, a foremost authority on the structures of handmade fabrics, specifically woven textiles and lace. The exhibition includes loom models for patterned weaves as well as clear technical illustrations. Admission to the Met is $25.

