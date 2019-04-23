Fabric Flower Pattern | Web Extra

The circa 1924 Jeanne Lanvin robe de style dress features a large silk fabric flower on the left shoulder. Photo by Stephen Sartori. Dress from the Sue Ann Genet Costume Collection, Syracuse University School of Design.

Lush floral blooms never go out of style. That’s why the stunning fabric flower on this dress, made around 1924, inspires us to sew our own silk flowers.

In Threads #203 (June/July 2019), Contributing Editor Judith Neukam explains how to create a fabric flower like the one that embellishes the vintage dress. To make your own, download and print the pattern, select some luscious fabrics, fringes, and trims, and get started.

Judith’s method calls for silk fabric for the petals and stem, and whatever pretty trim you like to fashion the center. You’ll attach a pin to the flower’s back, so you can wear the flower with any outfit you like.

