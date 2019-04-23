 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Fabric Flower Pattern | Web Extra

Sew a blossom inspired by the embellishment on a vintage dress.

By Threads magazine Apr 23, 2019
Article Image
The circa 1924 Jeanne Lanvin robe de style dress features a large silk fabric flower on the left shoulder. Photo by Stephen Sartori. Dress from the Sue Ann Genet Costume Collection, Syracuse University School of Design.

Lush floral blooms never go out of style. That’s why the stunning fabric flower on this dress, made around 1924, inspires us to sew our own silk flowers.

In Threads #203 (June/July 2019), Contributing Editor Judith Neukam explains how to create a fabric flower like the one that embellishes the vintage dress. To make your own, download and print the pattern, select some luscious fabrics, fringes, and trims, and get started.

Create your own silk flower
Create your own oversized silk flower by clicking on the photo above to download the free pdf. You can print out and use the free pattern to make your own flower embellishment. Photo by Mike Yamin. Flower by Judith Neukam.

Judith’s method calls for silk fabric for the petals and stem, and whatever pretty trim you like to fashion the center. You’ll attach a pin to the flower’s back, so you can wear the flower with any outfit you like.

Vintage dress with silk flower at shoulder
A large silk flower at the left shoulder of the vintage robe de style dress draws the eye upward. Photo by Stephen Sartori. Dress from the Sue Ann Genet Costume Collection, Syracuse University.

 

Discuss

