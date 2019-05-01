Unfinished Projects | Threads Podcast

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 16 video podcast, Threads staff seamstress Norma Bucko discusses finished and unfinished personal sewing projects. She also shares her tried-and-true technique for installing a ripple-free zipper in a hand-knit garment or when machine-sewing one into a store-bought sweater knit.

Successes and setbacks

Among Norma’s recent sewing accomplishments is a cashmere jacket for her son. She says she most enjoyed working with the fabric and hand-sewing the jacket’s many buttonholes.

Not all sewing projects reach completion, however. Norma and the editors identified several reasons why, based on their experiences.

Norma discusses the long winter coat for which she bought fabric but has never found the perfect pattern.

Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia shares her reasons for procrastinating on making buttonholes and completing the hem on a georgette dress.

Editor Sarah McFarland talks about how she has fallen out of love with an unfinished winter jacket that combines two wool fabrics.

Managing Editor (Production) Jeannine Clegg relates her years-long delay in lengthening the sleeves on a ready-to-wear jacket.

The editors offer each other concrete steps to get these projects back on track. Carol may want to start the buttonholes at the dress’s bottom, Norma suggests, since there is no leftover fabric for first testing buttonhole stitches.

Norma recommends Jeannine use a diluted vinegar solution to help remove the jacket’s sleeve hem creases. This useful tip has been mentioned and used by Threads contributors before; see “Care and feeding of vintage linens” by Jennie Archer Atwood, Threads #102 (Aug./Sept. 2002). The editors agree the jacket is worth altering because of its interesting details. The collar has a Davidow edge, for example, Carol notes. For more on this construction method, see “How Did They Sew That: The Davidow edge,” Threads #201 (Feb./March 2019).

Add a zipper to a knit

For an unrelated project, Norma explains how to achieve a ripple-free zipper installation in a knit garment. Norma had success using this method on a sweater she had knitted and recommends Sarah try it on a sweater she has hand-knit.

This episode of Sewing with Threads is sponsored by Baby Lock and Wild Ginger.

Do you want to get your first Baby Lock machine?

Are you ready to upgrade to a newer model or add to your collection?

You’re in luck. Baby Lock’s Warehouse Sale is here. For a limited time, you can get select Baby Lock machines at reduced prices.

Hurry, the Baby Lock Warehouse Sale ends July 31st. Selection and quantity vary by location and retailer availability.

If you have your eye on something, get it during this sale. Visit Baby Lock.com/warehousesale to learn more and to find a retailer near you.



Wild Ginger Software is thrilled to announce the launch of PatternMaster Version 7, their best sewing pattern software yet.

They dramatically simplified the user interface and the body measurement process.

Wild Ginger added more styles and features, including a revolutionary new Designer interface. This new interface makes it easy and fun to mix and match style options and create one-of-a-kind custom-sized styles.

As always, Wild Ginger offers free measuring and fit support and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Check out the all-new PatternMaster version seven and download the free demos at WildGinger.com.

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×