 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sponsored Content

Unfinished Projects | Threads Podcast

Episode 16: Threads seamstress Norma Bucko and the editors face their uncompleted sewing projects.

By Threads magazine May 01, 2019

Sponsored by Baby Lock & Wild Ginger

Article Image

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 16 video podcast, Threads staff seamstress Norma Bucko discusses finished and unfinished personal sewing projects. She also shares her tried-and-true technique for installing a ripple-free zipper in a hand-knit garment or  when machine-sewing one into a store-bought sweater knit.

Successes and setbacks

Among Norma’s recent sewing accomplishments is a cashmere jacket for her son. She says she most enjoyed working with the fabric and hand-sewing the jacket’s many buttonholes.

Not all sewing projects reach completion, however. Norma and the editors identified several reasons why, based on their experiences.

Norma discusses the long winter coat for which she bought fabric but has never found the perfect pattern.

Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia shares her reasons for procrastinating on making buttonholes and completing the hem on a georgette dress.

Carol Fresia’s unfinished georgette dress needs buttonholes and hemming.

Editor Sarah McFarland talks about how she has fallen out of love with an unfinished winter jacket that combines two wool fabrics.

Sarah McFarland shows how far she has gotten in constructing a wool coat.

Managing Editor (Production) Jeannine Clegg relates her years-long delay in lengthening the sleeves on a ready-to-wear jacket.

The sleeves need to be lengthened on Jeannine Clegg’s fitted wool jacket.

The editors offer each other concrete steps to get these projects back on track. Carol may want to start the buttonholes at the dress’s bottom, Norma suggests, since there is no leftover fabric for first testing buttonhole stitches.

Norma recommends Jeannine use a diluted vinegar solution to help remove the jacket’s sleeve hem creases. This useful tip has been mentioned and used by Threads contributors before; see “Care and feeding of vintage linens” by Jennie Archer Atwood, Threads #102 (Aug./Sept. 2002). The editors agree the jacket is worth altering because of its interesting details. The collar has a Davidow edge, for example, Carol notes. For more on this construction method, see “How Did They Sew That: The Davidow edge,” Threads #201 (Feb./March 2019).

Add a zipper to a knit

For an unrelated project, Norma explains how to achieve a ripple-free zipper installation in a knit garment. Norma had success using this method on a sweater she had knitted and recommends Sarah try it on a sweater she has hand-knit.

 

This episode of Sewing with Threads is sponsored by Baby Lock and Wild Ginger.

Do you want to get your first Baby Lock machine?
Are you ready to upgrade to a newer model or add to your collection?
You’re in luck. Baby Lock’s Warehouse Sale is here. For a limited time, you can get select Baby Lock machines at reduced prices.
Hurry, the Baby Lock Warehouse Sale ends July 31st. Selection and quantity vary by location and retailer availability.
If you have your eye on something, get it during this sale. Visit Baby Lock.com/warehousesale to learn more and to find a retailer near you.

Wild Ginger Software is thrilled to announce the launch of PatternMaster Version 7, their best sewing pattern software yet.
They dramatically simplified the user interface and the body measurement process.
Wild Ginger added more styles and features, including a revolutionary new Designer interface. This new interface makes it easy and fun to mix and match style options and create one-of-a-kind custom-sized styles.
As always, Wild Ginger offers free measuring and fit support and a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Check out the all-new PatternMaster version seven and download the free demos at WildGinger.com.

 

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

A Short History of Sequins

From ancient Egypt to the present, sparkly embellishments have enhanced special garments.

How-to

No Rules Draping, Part 2: Print Placement

Use your customized dress form to test fabric drape and placement.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #203, June/July 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe