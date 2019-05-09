 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing-Related Events May 2019

Check out exhibitions, contests, and expos for fiber arts mavens.

By Erica Redfern May 09, 2019
Article Image

May 9–September 8, 2019: Camp: Notes on Fashion, New York, New York

This exhibition’s opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was preceded by the star-studded 2019 Met Gala fundraising benefit of the same theme. The exhibition explores the origin of camp through the lens of Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp.’ ” Signature elements of camp include humor, parody, and exaggeration. More than 250 fashion-related objects dating from the 17th century to today are on display. Tickets are free with admission to the museum.

This ensemble of purple feathers adorned with dozens of ornamental butterflies by Jeremy Scott for the House of Moschino (Spring/Summer 2018) embodies the essence of camp. Image courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Photo © Johnny Dufort, 2019

May 11–July 6, 2019: Excellence in Fibers IV, Los Angeles, California

This juried exhibition at the Craft in America Center features art from around the country. It includes more than 15 pieces selected by jurors in five categories: wall/floor works; sculptural works; vessel forms/basketry; installation works; and wearables. All pieces are crafted from various types of fibers. Admission is free.

The work, #metoo, 2018, by Eva Camacho-Sanchez, is made of vintage and used wool, cotton, and linen fabric. Photo courtesy of the artist and Craft in America.

May 16–19, 2019: Quilts UK, Malvern, Worcestershire, England

This quilt show is at  Severn Hall, Three Counties Showground in Malvern. It includes an open competition with entries from around the world as well as display quilts and exhibitors. Workshops are also available on a first come, first served basis. Workshop topics include dyeing, appliqué, and hand-stitched projects. Tickets are £9 at the door.

May 21–June 23, 2019: Environmental Elements, Alexandria, Virginia

The Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery is hosting this juried show featuring works inspired by environmental elements such as fish and wildlife migration routes, animal species, air quality, and more. The works will be eligible for recognition by the selected jurors. Admission is free.

May 30–June 2, 2019: Stitches United, Atlanta, Georgia

For sewers, quilters, knitters, and crocheters, this convention, at the Cobb Galleria and Renaissance Waverly hotel, features shopping, demonstrations, and classes. Class topics include quilt-as-you-go, altering knitting/crochet patterns to fit your body, and serger techniques for garment sewing. Classes are an additional cost and some include a materials fee. Tickets are $20 for a two-day pass. Admission to the Market is free Sunday.

Discuss

