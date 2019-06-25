 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing-Related Events: July 2019

By Erica Redfern Jun 25, 2019
Article Image

See what events are happening near you this month:

July 5–November 17, 2019: Back Side/Dos à la Mode, Paris, France

Hosted at the Musée Bourdelle, this exhibition is put on by the Palais Galliera, Musée de la Mode de  la Ville de Paris. It examines clothing from the back from both a design and a societal standpoint. The back is a relatively flat surface on the body and can be utilized for many interesting design elements. The exhibition focuses on nearly 100 garments and accessories from the 18th century to present day from museum collections. Admission is 35€.

Jean Paul Gaultier, “Arabesque,” trench coat dress, haute couture autumn/winter 2011–2012. Photo courtesy of the Palais Galliera, Paris.

 

July 6–August 24, 2019: Evanesence, Judith Content Solo Exhibition, Denver, Colorado

This exhibition at the Tansey Contemporary gallery features the works of Judith Content. She has been inspired by elements of Japanese culture such as haiku poetry and kimono. Content’s textile art pieces feature silk pieces dyed using complex arashi shibori and itajime shibori techniques. She has spent four decades mastering the art of shibori. Admission is free.

Under Current, by Judith Content is shibori-dyed, discharged, pieced, and quilted silk work. Image courtesy of the artist and Tansey Contemporary.

 

July 25, 2019: Workshop with Kaffe Fassett, London, England

At the American Museum, this full-day workshop, based on Kaffe Fassett’s starburst quilt pattern, includes the opportunity to play with fabrics and pick a personal color palette. The workshop covers design, not technique, so prior quilting experience is required. The cost of admission, £200, includes entrance to the Quilts in America exhibition and a light lunch. It does not include fabric, though that can be purchased on the day.

 

July 25–28, 2019: The Craft & Quilt Fair, Melbourne, Australia

The Craft & Quilt Fair, at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre, includes a variety of independent craft retailers as well as a display of Best of Show quilts from across Australia. There are also several exhibitions showcasing unique stitchery. Take a workshop while you are there. Admission is A$21 at the door, or A$20 online.

Through August 11, 2019: Power of Pattern: Central Asian Ikats, Los Angeles, California

This exhibition featured at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art contains examples of beautiful textiles from Central Asia. More than 60 examples of garments and textile samples are displayed. The show examines regional influence on each textile to determine what makes each sample unique. Admission is $25 and includes access to the rest of the museum.

Photo courtesy of www.lacma.org

