 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Sewing Saves: Fix a Reversed Placket

Remove, stabilize, and resew

By Letitia Wetterauer Aug 20, 2019
Article Image

I love to make dress shirts. I make enough of them that I rarely bother reading the pattern instructions anymore. When I move along quickly on a project and don’t pay close attention, I sometimes accidentally sew a placket on the wrong sleeve; consequently, the finished opening faces the wrong direction.

I usually don’t realize this mistake until I have cut the slit and begun pressing. This error is difficult to fix, because the slit has narrow seam allowances and is weakened at the top by clipping. Here is a way to correct the mistake. It works on most shirtweight fabrics, but may not rescue lightweight fabrics or those prone to fraying. The next time you have a lapse of concentration and reverse a placket, try this technique to get back on track. It takes a few minutes, but you’ll save fabric as you won’t need to recut the sleeve or, in many cases, the placket.

1. Remove the placket

Take your time as you pick out the stitches. Try not to damage or distort the fabric as you do so.

2. Reinforce the slits

Gently press the fabric in place around the slit areas on the sleeve and placket pieces. Then fuse a strip of lightweight, nonwoven interfacing over the slit on the wrong side. It should extend about 1/4 inch past the previous stitching marks. The interfacing closes and strengthens the opening area.

3. Reposition the plackets

Place the correct placket over the interfaced sleeve slit. Arrange the placket slit directly over the sleeve slit.

4. Resew the placket

You may find this easier to do from the sleeve’s right side. Stitch on or just outside the previous stitching along the slit. At the top, where the fabric is weak from the corner cuts, stitch barely outside the previous stitching, using a short stitch length (1.5 mm). Recut the slit, cutting through only the interfacing—not the fabric—on the sleeve.

5. Remove the interfacing

Outside the placket stitching, pull away the interfacing along the slit sides. You can leave it in place on the top for added stability.

6. Complete the placket

Fold it to the right side and sew it as normal.

Letitia Wetterauer of Alpine, Texas, has been sewing clothing for more than 40 years.

Photos: Mike Yamin. Illustrations: Letitia Wetterauer.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Reversible Waistband Technique

Learn two methods for creating a reversible waistband on a knit garment.

How-to

No-Twist Thread Loops | Video

For neater loops that look nice and don't get tangled, try this method.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #204, Aug./Sep. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe