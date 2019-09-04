 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Choosing the Right Fabric for a Pattern | Episode 20

By Threads magazine Sep 04, 2019

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 20 video podcast, custom clothier and teacher Pamela Howard discusses how to select fabrics that work for a chosen pattern and which fabrics are the most flattering for your shape. Her suggestions go well beyond the fabrics recommended on a commercial pattern.

Pamela, who is also a Threads digital ambassador, also discusses what she is sewing for herself now—BurdaStyle biker jacket 3/2019—and what are her favorite sewing terms. She even shares the delightful story of how she got started with sewing.

She and the Threads editors come up with a fabric selection checklist for beginner and intermediate sewers.

Threads Insiders can learn from Pamela’s alterations expertise in “Replace a Coat Lining,” Threads #188 (Dec. 2016/Jan. 2017).

 

 

 

Follow Pamela Howard’s instructions in “Replace a Coat Lining,” Threads #188. Photo by Jack Deutsch.

Then look for Pamela’s article on lining knit garments in Threads #206 (Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020) and her Threads blog posts.

In the podcast, Pamela offers advice on styling/altering a ready-to-wear blouse, too. The wide ruffle along the hem was not flattering, so Pamela and the editors devised a solution.

Pamela Howard and the Threads editors discuss how to alter the wide ruffle along the bottom of this lightweight cotton and silk ready-to-wear blouse. Photo by Jack Deutsch.

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

 

 

 

