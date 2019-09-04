Choosing the Right Fabric for a Pattern | Episode 20

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 20 video podcast, custom clothier and teacher Pamela Howard discusses how to select fabrics that work for a chosen pattern and which fabrics are the most flattering for your shape. Her suggestions go well beyond the fabrics recommended on a commercial pattern.

Pamela, who is also a Threads digital ambassador, also discusses what she is sewing for herself now—BurdaStyle biker jacket 3/2019—and what are her favorite sewing terms. She even shares the delightful story of how she got started with sewing.

She and the Threads editors come up with a fabric selection checklist for beginner and intermediate sewers.

Threads Insiders can learn from Pamela’s alterations expertise in “Replace a Coat Lining,” Threads #188 (Dec. 2016/Jan. 2017).

Then look for Pamela’s article on lining knit garments in Threads #206 (Dec. 2019/Jan. 2020) and her Threads blog posts.

In the podcast, Pamela offers advice on styling/altering a ready-to-wear blouse, too. The wide ruffle along the hem was not flattering, so Pamela and the editors devised a solution.

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×