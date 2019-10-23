Make It With Wool Winners 2019

The annual Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition is dedicated to encouraging sewing and knitting enthusiasts to explore the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns. It is sponsored by the American Wool Council, the American Sheep Industry, and American Sheep Industry Women. All garments must be created using fabric or yarn composed of at least 60 percent wool or specialty fibers such as alpaca, mohair, and cashmere. Contestants compete in age groups: Those age 12 and younger compete as preteens, 13- to 16-year-olds compete as juniors, 17- to 24-year-olds as seniors, and those 25 and older as adults. The garments are judged not only on the quality of sewing, but also on the garment or ensemble’s appropriateness to the contestant’s lifestyle and the creativity used in working with wool materials. Make It With Wool begins with state-level competition, the winners proceeding to the national judging round. Threads features works by six of the winners of the 2019 national competition on the following pages.

Adult Winner

Charlene Colon

Farmville, North Carolina

Charlene’s ensemble is a loose-fitting, fully lined coat, trousers with a fl y-front zipper, and a semifitted top with high collar and full-length sleeves. The coat fabric is a wool and mohair blend handwoven by Linda Kubik of Ritzville, Washington. Charlene chose to use Neue Mode 23396, a belted coat pattern. The coat is underlined with silk organza to support the loosely woven fabric. The two-piece sleeves are embellished with machine-embroidered autumn leaf appliqués and felted wool acorns. The tailored trousers are made from Italian denim-look wool suiting, following Burda Style 6889. They are partially lined and have a hand-picked, fly-front zipper and slanted side pockets. The semifitted top, adapted from Lekala 5981, is sewn in a camel-colored double-knit wool from Austria, which complements Charlene’s fall color story. The top features a self-drafted neck band and long sleeves with tuck detail, accented with antique copper buttons. The necklace is hand-spun wool and mohair yarn, knitted into an I-cord that supports machine-embroidered appliqués, felted wool beads, and acorns with antique copper accents. The coordinating hat, adapted from the ElseWhen Rosabelle Cloche pattern, features a trimmed sheepskin accent band.

Charlene began sewing and entered MIWW when she was 16, winning the National Junior Division in 1970. She holds bachelor’s degrees in Home Economics Education and Health Care Management. She served in the United States Navy for 21 years and retired as a lieutenant commander, Medical Service Corps.

Erica Redfern is Threads’ assistant editor.

View the full article by clicking View PDF below:

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×