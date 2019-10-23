Pattern Review: Fehr Trade Threshold Shorts

Photos: Courtesy of Fehr Trade

Fehr Trade: Threshold Shorts

These shorts are designed with a runner’s performance and comfort in mind. They feature an elastic waistband and bound hems. The side-front pockets are incorporated into a curved seamline that runs from the front to the lower side back. There is also an optional internal pocket at center back. There are no side seams. The optional “runderwear” comes in two styles: brief or thong. It can be made to be worn separately or attached at the shorts waistband. The instructions are detailed and well-illustrated. Our tester recommends checking the finished garment measurements and making a muslin, as the shorts appear to run large. The directions include instructions for alterations, including adding length, adjusting the rise, and more. The shorts can be sewn with woven or stretch fabric. Select knit performance fabrics with stretch for the runderwear.

(Sized XXS-XL for hips 35.5–48 in.)

Shop.FehrTrade.com

—Tested by Patty Robison, Bellingham, Washington

Sewing Tip: Fit the runderwear and shorts separately, as the fabrics and ideal fi t vary for each.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

