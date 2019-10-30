Sewing-Related Events: November 2019

Janet Lipkin, Flamingo Jacket, 1982. Hand-dyed, loom-knitted, and stuffed wool and angora. Promised gift of The Julie Schafler Dale Collection. Photography by Otto Stupakoff.

See what events are going on near you this month:

November 7–10 2019: The Knitting & Stitching Show, Dublin, Ireland

This convention occurs multiple times a year in different locations. In this iteration, held at the Royal Dublin Society, it features shopping, classes, textile galleries, and competitions. The classes range from knitting and embroidery to clothing construction. The show also has a dressmaking competition with multiple categories. Seventeen textile galleries featuring works by different artists are open for viewing. The cost of a one-day ticket is €14.50.

November 10, 2019–May 17, 2020: Off the Wall: American Art to Wear, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, this exhibition features multimedia pieces of art-to-wear by different artists. Art-to-wear began as a movement in the 1960s and ’70s as a new way for artists and designers to express themselves, and the movement had a significant impact on creative home sewers. These works were often designed to tell a story or say something about society and the world. Admission to the show is free with museum admission, which is $25.

November 14–17, 2019: STITCHES SoCal, Pasadena, California

The Pasadena Convention Center houses this convention, which includes shopping, classes, a fashion show, and even a pajama party. Class topics include crocheting, fabric dyeing, weaving, customizing patterns, and more. The fashion show features garments by attendees, worn by professional models. It costs $14 for a one-day pass; Sunday admission is free.

November 16, 2019: Frocktails Montréal, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

This inaugural party celebrates making your own clothing and offers the chance to gather with like-minded sewers. The event provides a free drink and food for attendees. There are several raffle prizes and each attendee will leave with a goody bag of sewing items, as well as benefits from sponsors of the event, such as free classes or patterns. Come dressed in a handmade frock. Tickets are CA$50.

Through November 21, 2019: La Tuta: The Journey of the Jumpsuit, Poughkeepsie, New York

This exhibition celebrates the 100 anniversary of the jumpsuit at the Marist College Steel Plant Gallery. It is a curated collection of some 50 garments from Archivio Storico Vintage in Reggello, Italy, including the earliest versions worn by navy pilots in World War II and the more stylish versions created by American designer Halston. The exhibition is open Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 27, 2019–May 17, 2020: In Pursuit of Fashion: The Sandy Schreier Collection, New York City, New York

Featuring promised gifts from collector Sandy Schreier, this exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art includes approximately 80 garments, accessories, and fashion illustrations dating back to 1908. Designers of displayed works include Yves Saint Laurent, Mariano Fortuny, Karl Lagerfeld. Admission is free with museum admission, which is pay-as-you-like for residents of New York, and $25 for general admission.

