Bound Buttonholes: Introduction | Video

Video: Jeff Roos, Cari Delahanty Technical Editor: by Carol Fresia

In this video, the first of a six-part series on creating bound buttonholes, tailoring expert and Threads author Daryl Lancaster explains the benefits of bound buttonholes over stitched ones. She shows several examples in handmade garments, all in different fabric types. Daryl goes over the history of the bound buttonhole in 20th-century clothing and encourages viewers to try these high-level, but doable, buttonholes.

Daryl explains that, while her method has a long set of steps, it is the most straightforward method she knows and produces the best results. This technique relies on precise marking and sewing. Each step can be redone for greater accuracy, until the end of the process. Therefore, you can be assured that the final buttonholes will be sturdy and look attractive.

The buttonholes should be created before the garment is assembled, for ease of handling. That means you’ll need to select buttons before making the garment, so you know exactly what size to make the buttonholes.

Each part of the bound buttonhole process is explained in a series of videos:

“Marking the Buttonhole Placement”

“Creating the Buttonhole Lips”

“Attaching the Lips to the Garment”

“Completing the Buttonhole”

“Finishing the Buttonhole’s Wrong Side”

To follow the steps in print, look for Daryl’s article “Bound Buttonholes for All,” Threads #197, June/July 2018.

