Sewing-Related Events: February 2020

See what events are going on near you this month:

Through February 12, 2020: Stitched Dissent, Memphis, Tennessee

This exhibition by Paula Kovarik features quilts that express the artist’s concern over what is happening in US politics. The pieces are designed to represent anxiety and powerlessness, as well as the disconnection many Americans feel from everyday life. Kovarik aims to continue the conversation about political strife in the United States. Admission is free.

February 13–15, 2020: The Craft 4 Crafters Show, Exeter, Devon, England

At the Westpoint Exeter, this convention has shopping, socializing, and workshops. Workshop topics range from creating an Etsy shop to free-motion embroidery to drop spindle spinning. There are also demonstrations of different techniques available. At one stall, there is an attempt to create the world’s longest knitted bunting. Tickets are £10 at the door.

February 6–23, 2020: The Gold Standard of Fiber and Textile Art, New York, New York

Featuring 70 works by the Textile Study Group of New York, this exhibit, at the Westbeth Gallery in the West Village, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Westbeth Artists’ Community. The pieces explore the range of possibilities offered by different fibers, textiles, and techniques. The Textile Study Group of New York is dedicated to the study and appreciation of fiber arts in all forms.

Through February 29, 2020: The 19th Amendment at 100: Women’s Voices Then and Now, Detroit, Michigan

A tribute to Women’s Rights, the exhibit, at Swords Into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery, examines the history of the movement through multimedia and fiber art installations. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification, which gave women the right to vote.

February 27–March 1, 2020: The Sewing & Stitchery Expo, Puyallup, Washington

This exposition, at the Washington State Fair & Event Center, features shopping, classes, workshops, fashion shows, and daily door prizes. Many of the classes are geared toward young and inexperienced sewers. More advanced classes include tool school, ergonomics for sewers, and fitting large busts. Tickets are $14 per day at the gate, or $12 per day online in advance.

