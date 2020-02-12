 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Add a Hidden Foam Cup Pocket to a Sports Bra

Article Image

Learn an easy method for adding an inner pocket to hold a foam cup in a sports bra. Kimberly Larcom, owner and designer of AstroSportswear Activewear, details the steps to creating the pocket, which is invisible from the bra’s right side.

This tutorial is a bonus to Kimberly’s instructions for creating a well-fitting, comfortable sports bra in “Sports Bra Upgrades,” from Threads #208 (April/May 2020). Many women find it difficult to find a sports bra that fits perfectly and has the right amount of support for their lifestyle.

Kimberly suggests it may be easier to make your own. Her advice ranges from how to pick materials, to selecting the right pattern, to neatly attaching the rib cage band.

Benefits of a sports bra foam cup pocket

The inner pocket, which she explains below, is made of a stretch mesh intralining that holds the cup between the bra’s lining and outer fabric for a secure fit and easy removal. Foam cups add support and help to smooth the body’s silhouette. They are available from most bra supply stores, such as Bra-makers Supply and Sew Sassy Lingerie.

Create a foam cup pocket

1. Cut the intralining. Before beginning construction on the sports bra, cut an additional bra front piece from stretch mesh. Pin this piece to the lining front’s wrong side.
2. Split the cup area. Sew a straight line down the center front, through both layers, using a stretch stitch or narrow zigzag stitch to enable the fabric to stretch during wear. This forms the separation for the cups on each side.sports bra intralining stitching line
3. Trace the pocket opening. On the lining’s right side, draw a semicircle at the side seam. The shape should be approximately 1 1/2 to 2 inches high and 1 inch wide. Place the semicircle shape at least 1/2 inch down from armscye, so the opening is not obstructed after construction.Traced pocket opening for sports bra
4. Overlock the pocket opening. Following the semicircle marking, overlock or cut and overcast the lining fabric layer. This finishes the opening edge. Repeat on the bra’s other side.

overlock the sports bra pocket opening
5. Construct the bra according to the pattern instructions. Make sure you do not sew the cup opening closed. When the bra construction is finished, insert a foam cup through the opening.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Couture Hand Stitches: The Backstitch and the Pickstitch

These stitches are strong enough for seams that take strain, and delicate enough for a couture zipper.

Inspiration

Pattern Roundup: Activewear

Find patterns for making custom workout clothes.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #207, Feb./Mar. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe