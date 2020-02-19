Pattern Review: Designer Stitch Synthia Ruffle Top 0118

Photos courtesy of DesignerStitch.com

Designer Stitch: Synthia Ruffle Top 0118

This feminine sleeveless blouse in waist or hip length has a flounce framing the neckline and armhole edges. It is shaped with bust and back shoulder darts and a contoured hemline and center-back invisible zipper closure. All match points and instructions are correct. The instructions, available digitally, include links to specific steps, which makes locating information simple. Our tester says the instructions would benefit from an additional illustration for step 5, p. 16, as it is difficult to tell the orientation of the pieces in the current illustration. Pay attention to the varying seam allowances, which are marked on the pattern pieces. Choose lightweight to medium-weight fabrics such as voile, chambray, or sand-washed rayon. The fabric’s wrong side will appear in the ruffle.

(Sized 1–11 [US 2–22, AU/UK 6–26] [B-DD cups] for busts 32–52 in.)

DesignerStitch.com

—Tested by Pam Howard, Newnan, Georgia

Sewing tip: Finish the ruffle with a serged rolled hem in place of the suggested double-fold hem.

This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

