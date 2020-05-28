How to Sew a French Knot

You’d think a stitch that can fit on the head of a pin couldn’t make much of an impact, but not so. When French knots are clustered together, the result is stunning. Learn the secrets to sewing a French knot so you can make hundreds with nary a flaw, as inspired by the embellished gown on the back cover.

Copied from the Western Costume gown, the pattern used includes color gradations on each petal. Outline the solid lines with stemstitch embroidery or a fine couched cord. Use five floss shades, graduating from light to dark, to fill in the outlines.