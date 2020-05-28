 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

How to Sew a French Knot

Little knots paint a whole scene

Author Headshot By Judith Neukam Threads magazine - 159 – Feb./Mar. 2012
Article Image

East meets West in this circa 1910 delicate beauty. Asian influences take main stage in the form of brightly blooming embroidery that adorns the right shoulder. This focal point consists of hundreds of tiny, colorful, hand-sewn French knots that are clustered and framed by couched cording. The backdrop for this exotic paradise is a rich, butter-yellow silk shantung dress that features a host of sweet details: crocheted Chinese ball-and-frog closures, demure tulip sleeves, a tucked waist with couched cording, and a feminine, floor-length pleated skirt. Read this article from Threads #159 to learn how to make a perfect French knot.

 

You’d think a stitch that can fit on the head of a pin couldn’t make much of an impact, but not so. When French knots are clustered together, the result is stunning. Learn the secrets to sewing a French knot so you can make hundreds with nary a flaw, as inspired by the embellished gown on the back cover.

Copied from the Western Costume gown, the pattern used includes color gradations on each petal. Outline the solid lines with stemstitch embroidery or a fine couched cord. Use five floss shades, graduating from light to dark, to fill in the outlines.

1. Use a milliner’s needle. The eye area is the same width as the shaft and will pull through the wrapped thread more easily than another needle type.

2. The thread sets the size of the knot. Use one or more strands of embroidery floss or pearl cotton for larger knots. This sample was made with DMC embroidery floss. After cutting the floss length about 18 inches, separate the strands to add loft to the knots when they are stitched.

3. Stitch at least part of the outline; a fine silver coil is couched here. Then start with an “away waste knot” outside the embroidery area on the right side. (Later, clip off this knot, and weave the tail into the back of the embroidery.) Bring the threaded needle up from the wrong side. Hold the thread with the opposite hand about 3 inches above the fabric.

4. Position the needle behind the thread. Then use the opposite hand to wrap the thread over and around the needle once.

5. Put the needle point into the fabric a thread or two away from its entrance hole. Push it straight down, but not all the way through.

6. Pull the thread gently with the opposite hand. This slides the wrap closer to the fabric. Keeping your thumb over the wrap on the needle, draw the needle through the fabric. Repeat for each new French knot.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Projects & Patterns

How to Alter Sewing Patterns for Better Fit

Over several decades of making custom clothing, I’ve learned a lot about garment fitting. Many of my favorite techniques were taught by Roberta Carr and published in her book, Couture:…

How-to

How to Use a Sewing Stiletto

The sewing stiletto is the modern descendant of the awl, used in making the earliest examples of clothing. Its sharp point could create holes for lacing together animal skins, before…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe