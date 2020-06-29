How to Sew an Elegant Velvet Appliqué

Arrange the design

After deciding what motifs you’ll use, the next step is to combine them in a pleasing arrangement on your garment or accessory. To de­termine accurate design placement, make a few paper copies of the mo­tifs, and simply pin them in place on the pattern pieces (also make a tracing of the pattern if you pre­fer). Keep in mind that it’s perfectly fine to place appliqués across seams; in fact, this usually creates a more cohesive overall design.

When you perfect the appliqué positions, draw sweeping scrolls or other decorative lines around or between the motifs to tie them together. Then color the motifs with pencils or markers to deter­ mine the best color combination.

Stitch the scroll lines first

Your marked pattern pieces now become reference sheets as you pre­ pare to stitch your design. First, cut all your garment pieces from the background fabric. Then trans­fer the decorative scrolls or other connecting lines to them; it’s best to add decorative stitching and the appliqué to flat fabric pieces, but if your design crosses a seam, you’ll need to sew that seam before you transfer the scrolls. Because I don’t like to mark the fabric itself, I trans­fer the scrolls to lightweight tear­ away stabilizer (which also stiffens the fabric for easier stitching), then position and baste the stabilizer on the wrong side of each fabric piece before I stitch.