Introducing the Artisan Height Adjustable Creative Center from Koala Studios

The new Artisan Height Adjustable Creative Center from Koala Studios is the perfect addition to any home. Whether you like to sew, quilt, craft, play games, entertain, or anything else, this table can be customized to fit your lifestyle. The tabletop measures 45”x36” but can be extended to 75”x36” using 2 included extension panels. Convenient hidden storage under the tabletop is great for keeping your hobby necessities out of site but within reach. Recessed magnetic storage on the front and backside of the table allow you to keep pins, needles, or other tools secure while you are using the table. The table is identical on the front and back so it can be used in a 360° radius. This is perfect for moving around the table or co-working with friends or family members.

The most exciting feature of the Creative Center is the ability to change the height to suit whatever activity you may need it for. At its lowest level it sits at 29.25” but can be raised up to 48” and programmed to remember your favorite heights. The lift can support up to 150 pounds so you don’t have to worry about removing any of your supplies while you raise the table.

Like all Koala Studio models, the Artisan Height Adjustable Creative Center includes rounded, beveled edges to make sure not to snag any fabric as you sew. The vinyl finish is hardwearing, scratch resistant, water resistant, and easy to clean. This table also comes in beautiful finishes to match your home décor, you can choose from Brazilian Cherry, North American Oak, Asian Golden Teak, Birdseye Maple, or English White Ash.

