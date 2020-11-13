3 Men’s Suit Transformations Unveiled

We invited Threads Digital Ambassadors Becky Fulgoni, Pamela Howard, and Peter Lappin to each transform a pre-owned men’s suit into a new garment or ensemble for themselves or a friend. Now they share with the Threads community their upcycled suits and how they went about the project. The results are surprising, thoughtfully executed, and beautifully finished.

Choose the transformation you like best

You’re invited to vote for your favorite transformation. Your vote also enters you into a drawing for a prize package valued at more than $500 from Threads and challenge sponsors Gorgeous Fabrics, Reliable Corporation, and the University of Fashion. You can find out more about the prize on the voting page.

You can vote here.

Three original suits

Each ambassador spent less than $30 on the suit and little more on additional supplies. As you will read, however, they did draw from their own fabrics and notions to complete their transformations. The upcycled ensembles and the ambassadors’ explanations may just inspire you to try a similar project.

Becky, Pamela, and Peter wasted no time finding good-quality, preworn suits.

Becky chose a charcoal gray, polyester-wool blend suit.

Pamela found a pale green, polyester-rayon blend suit with a windowpane check.

Peter purchased a dark gray, wool flannel pinstripe suit.

Three transformations

Becky used a free-form approach to turn her suit into business overalls and complementary dolman-sleeve short jacket. When she brought the original suit home, she already had thought of many options—too many, in fact. “To help corral my thoughts, I decided on some objectives for the project,” she wrote. See more images and find out Becky’s process for upcycling her men’s suit.

Pamela bought three additional pre-owned garments when she purchased the suit, to create a four-piece, mix-and-match ensemble. “All the items I chose would make most of us run away from them,” she wrote. “But I decided to be brave and get out of my comfort zone.” See more images and follow Pamela’s detailed steps for completing all four pieces of her ensemble.

Peter created an elegant 1940s women’s suit based on one of his beloved vintage patterns. But he made significant design changes to the jacket and the skirt. It was “a creative challenge and a fun dive into traditional ladies’ tailoring techniques,” he wrote. See more images and read Peter’s account of repurposing his chosen men’s suit.

Giveaway prize

Voting for your favorite suit transformation enters you into a drawing for a prize package valued at more than $500 from Threads and challenge sponsors Gorgeous Fabrics, Reliable Corporation, and the University of Fashion. The one giveaway winner receives:

Vote by November 30

Voting remains open through 11:59 p.m. (EST) November 30, 2020. One prizewinner is randomly drawn and notified once voting closes. Votes are tallied and on December 4, 2020, the digital ambassador with the most votes is declared winner of the 2020 upcycled men’s suit challenge.

Click to reach the voting page.

Photos of original suits by Sarah McFarland and of transformed suits by Mike Yamin.

