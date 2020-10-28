Digital Ambassadors Challenge: Upcycle a Men’s Suit

We invited Threads Digital Ambassadors Becky Fulgoni, Pam Howard, and Peter Lappin to each transform a preworn men’s suit into a new garment or ensemble for themselves or a friend. On November 13, 2020, they will share with the Threads community the techniques they used to upcycle the suits.

You can choose which transformed men’s suit you like

Then you will have a chance to vote for your favorite transformation. Your vote also enters you into a drawing for fabulous sewing-related prizes. For more details on the drawing and prizes, see below.

Each ambassador has a $200 budget to acquire the suit and any other supplies. They can also draw from their own fabric and notion stashes to complete the project.

In this world of fast fashion, it’s easy to find unused, unwanted, or out-of-style clothing in secondhand shops, online, and even in our own closets. These fine garments don’t need to end up in a landfill. Our digital ambassadors supply the inspiration and steps for transforming them into fabulous creations you could wear now.

The “before” suit

The ambassadors got to work on the challenge right away. Take a peek at the jacket portion of the suit each ambassador chose to work with for this challenge:

Becky bought a charcoal gray polyester-wool blend suit. She surmises this preowned suit was probably in the size 38 to 40 range.

Pam, meanwhile, selected a large, size 56, sage-colored wool/poly blend suit with a windowpane check.

Peter purchased a size 44 Regular gray wool flannel pinstripe suit with pleated pants.





Men’s suit challenge giveaway

Voting for your favorite suit transformation enters you into a drawing for a prize package valued at more than $500 from Threads and challenge sponsors Gorgeous Fabrics, Reliable Corporation, and the University of Fashion.

One lucky giveaway winner receives:

Vote by November 30

We’ll unveil the three transformations on November 13 at ThreadsMagazine.com and invite you to vote for the one that impresses you most. Voting remains open through 11:59 p.m. (EST) November 30, 2020. One prizewinner is randomly drawn and notified once voting closes. Votes are tallied and on December 4, 2020, the digital ambassador with the most votes is declared winner of the 2020 upcycled men’s suit challenge.

