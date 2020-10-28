 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Digital Ambassadors Challenge: Upcycle a Men’s Suit

Author Headshot By Threads magazine Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021
Article Image

We invited Threads Digital Ambassadors Becky Fulgoni, Pam Howard, and Peter Lappin to each transform a preworn men’s suit into a new garment or ensemble for themselves or a friend. On November 13, 2020, they will share with the Threads community the techniques they used to upcycle the suits.

You can choose which transformed men’s suit you like

Then you will have a chance to vote for your favorite transformation. Your vote also enters you into a drawing for fabulous sewing-related prizes. For more details on the drawing and prizes, see below.

Each ambassador has a $200 budget to acquire the suit and any other supplies. They can also draw from their own fabric and notion stashes to complete the project.

In this world of fast fashion, it’s easy to find unused, unwanted, or out-of-style clothing in secondhand shops, online, and even in our own closets. These fine garments don’t need to end up in a landfill. Our digital ambassadors supply the inspiration and steps for transforming them into fabulous creations you could wear now.

The “before” suit

The ambassadors got to work on the challenge right away. Take a peek at the jacket portion of the suit each ambassador chose to work with for this challenge:

Becky bought a charcoal gray polyester-wool blend suit. She surmises this preowned suit was probably in the size 38 to 40 range.

Becky Fulgoni chose a charcoal gray poly/wool blend suit to upcycle

 

Pam, meanwhile, selected a large, size 56, sage-colored wool/poly blend suit with a windowpane check.

Pam Howard chose a size 56 sage green suit to upcycle

 

Peter purchased a size 44 Regular gray wool flannel pinstripe suit with pleated pants.

Peter Lappin chose a gray wool flannel pinstripe suit to upcycle

Men’s suit challenge giveaway

Voting for your favorite suit transformation enters you into a drawing for a prize package valued at more than $500 from Threads and challenge sponsors Gorgeous Fabrics, Reliable Corporation, and the University of Fashion.

One lucky giveaway winner receives:

Vote by November 30

We’ll unveil the three transformations on November 13 at ThreadsMagazine.com and invite you to vote for the one that impresses you most. Voting remains open through 11:59 p.m. (EST) November 30, 2020. One prizewinner is randomly drawn and notified once voting closes. Votes are tallied and on December 4, 2020, the digital ambassador with the most votes is declared winner of the 2020 upcycled men’s suit challenge.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Sew with Luscious Sweater Knits Free PDF Download

Specialty Fabrics are Surprisingly Easy to Sew Sweater knits are known for their striking textures and easy wearability. Unlike most fine-gauge knits, the stitches in sweater knits are often arranged…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Beginner Projects Beyond the Mask

We are happy so many people have taken up sewing. Machines have been flying off the shelves since April, and we are here to help. If you have been making…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe