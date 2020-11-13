 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

From Men’s Suit to Business Overalls

By Becky Fulgoni, Threads digital ambassador
Article Image

The method I used for transforming a men’s suit into overalls is more of a philosophy than a technique. It’s something I learned from artist and designer Diane Ericson.

Over the years, I have attended several of Diane’s workshops. Her art, work, and sewing are organic. She lets the fabric and the project guide her, most of the time without an end in mind. Her approach always inspires me and, just as often, frustrates the heck out of me. I think that anytime we are working near our learning edges, inspiration and frustration go hand in hand. I am always grateful for her patience as I struggle along.

A free-form approach

Diane has taught me to “do the part you know.”  If you have been fortunate enough to watch Diane work, you’ll notice there are always bits and pieces of fabric and trim and sticks and feathers hanging around that don’t seem to fit together. But they stay with the piece until their place in the composition is revealed. Some are cut away, and others are incorporated into the design.

Diane moves through her work by doing the part she knows. If she is not sure where a seam is going to end up, she moves to the collar or the sleeves, continuing until everything has found its landing spot. For now. Diane often comes back to a piece over and over again, tweaking and adding or deleting as ideas occur to her.

Her energy was definitely hanging around my sewing room while I was converting my suit into overalls. I knew I only had one suit. There were no do-overs. So I was careful not to cut anything away until it was clear that it had found its landing spot.

Goals for transforming the men’s suit

When I brought my suit home from the thrift store, I had so many ideas of what I could do. My thoughts and plans kept whirling out of control. Most of the ideas started to look more like a costume party than a refashion that could work as streetwear.

To help corral my thoughts, I decided on some objectives for the project:

•  Make something that would be fun to wear;

•  Avoid creating a costume;

•  Give it a more feminine than masculine vibe;

•  Make it wearable for every day.

With those parameters in mind, I threw the suit onto my dress form. It sat there for a long time. My ideas seemed to evaporate into thin air.

A transformation idea took hold

My inspiration returned in the form of my gardening clothes. I have a pair of broken-in denim overalls I wear when I’m going to be mucking about outside. As I was throwing them into the washer after a long afternoon of muddy weed-pulling, I realized that they were basically a pair of men’s pants with a pocket attached to the front. I have a pair of men’s pants. I have several pockets. Hmm. That was all it took.

I decided to make business overalls.

My dress form lacks legs, which means I would be using my own legs as my dress form to do my refashion. I’m not even going to try and guess how many times I got in and out of those pants.

When I first put them on, I realized they fit much like my overalls. The waist basically was a straight line from the hip point, no easing into the waist as with women’s pants. This was just what I needed. The pocket I was going to attach to the top of my pants would come from the jacket pockets. With that information, I made a muslin to try out the idea. I pinned it to the pants and was satisfied I was on the right track.

Business overalls muslin

Executing the idea

My next step was to translate my muslin into a pattern. I knew I wanted to keep the jacket pockets intact, so the measurements of the pocket flaps were set. From that measurement, I created a bib that would accommodate the size of the flaps.

Planning the pocket flaps on the business overalls pattern

Here’s where Diane’s “do the part you know” philosophy comes into play. Once I had the pattern, I had to figure out how I could attach it to the pants. Because I didn’t have that figured out yet, I put it aside and moved on to the pants.

The new openings to get in and out of the overalls were going to be in the side seams of the pants, since the original fly opening would be rendered inoperable by the bib. I wanted to keep the original side pockets. A facing could incorporate the bib front, keep the inside tidy, and provide the space needed to add new buttons at the sides.

I basted the pockets closed and made my first cut into the suit. Yikes. The first cut is the toughest. After that, it’s all fun and games.

I added the facing pieces to my muslin to see if my theory would fly. All good. I made another pattern piece for the facings. I also created the patterns for the back and straps.

Taking a leap—with shears

I still wasn’t ready to cut up those jacket pockets. Do the part you know. So I cut the back and straps first. I used the jacket back for those pieces.

OK, just do it. I laid out the front bib and used the bottom curve of the jacket front for the side facings. There was no turning back now.

I used a pant-weight cotton with a small, black-and-white houndstooth check to make the linings and facings for the bib, back, and straps. The weight of the cotton gave support to the suit’s lightweight wool. Plus, it finished the inside nicely. With all the pieces ready, I just needed to hook it all together.

Straps and hardware

I found some great hardware to make the buckles for the straps.

Straps were sewn and ready to go.

Back and back facings were attached to the pants.

Finished back of overalls with one strap undone
Photo by Mike Yamin.

 

You can’t have a pair of overalls without a hammer loop, so I added one.

Close-up of hammer loop on business overalls
Photo by Mike Yamin
Overalls buttoned side closure
Photo by Mike Yamin
Side opening of overalls unbuttoned to show houndstooth check lining
Photo by Mike Yamin

I just love the hardware.

Ovrealls bib with pocket flaps harvested from repurposed men's suit
Photo by Mike Yamin

Now, what can I do with the rest of that jacket?

Reusing the lapels

Once I had my overalls together, I realized I still had some usable real estate left in my suit jacket. The lapels, in particular, called to me. This time, my dress form could handle the job.

What I knew was that I wanted to use the lapels, and I wanted a more feminine silhouette. While rummaging through my stash, I found a fabric that reminded me of my grandma’s sofa. What it is or where it came from remains a mystery, but I auditioned the yardage over the suit jacket. The color was perfect, and the texture and floral pattern gave me the feminine vibe I was looking for.

 

 

I used a basic dolman shape from the Classy Coat pattern by Lois Ericson (Diane’s mum), which I have had for eons. I made it generous, since I wasn’t sure yet about the lengths or how the lapels would be attached.

Then I removed the lapels.

 

I still wasn’t sure how they would be sewn onto the jacket, but I did know that I wanted to finish the inside with a striped silk. Do the part you know.

 

And finally, I knew how to attach the lapels.

 

Once they were in place I knew that a shorter length would work better with the overalls and give to the finished outfit a softer look .

There was one more buckle. Perfect.

Close-up of buckle closure on women's jacket
Photo by Mike Yamin
Women's Jacket lying opened on a table to reveal striped bias binding
Photo bu Mike Yamin
Jacket lying on table with one side open to reveal tie closure
Photo by Mike Yamin

I think I’m done. Part of doing the part you know is realizing when to stop. It can be easy to get carried away. Knowing when to call it good is part of the creative process. You can always go back later if you get another fabulous idea.

 

Goals accomplished?

When I started this project, I had these goals in mind:

Make something that would be fun to wear. Check. I love the hammer loop.

It shouldn’t be a costume. Check.

Give it a more feminine than masculine vibe. Check.

 

Make it wearable for every day. Check. (Well, I might still reach for my denim overalls for gardening.)

Limitations provide opportunities

I enjoyed working through this project in a free-form way. Moving from one idea to another, experimenting and finally committing with scissors and thread.  Often, the “too-short cut” or the “not enough fabric” challenges are the very things that motivate my creativity and move me in a new and unexpected direction.

Full disclosure: It doesn’t always work out. But then there are the times that the results are magical. If you haven’t tried a free-form project, give it a whirl. Let the project be your guide—and do the part you know.

See two more men’s suit transformations from Threads digital ambassadors:

Pamela Howard created a complex, multipiece ensemble using a large men’s suit as the basis;

Peter Lappin made an elegant 1940s women’s suit out of a 1990s men striped wool flannel suit.

Which of the three men’s upcycled suits is your favorite? You can cast your vote here.

Editor’s note: Find out more about the artistry of Diane Ericson, Becky’s source of inspiration, from her contributions to Threads:

“Video: Variable-Width facing on a Decorative Edge”

“How to Create Great Garments with Stenciling”

“Use Fabric Scraps to Make Knotted Buttons and Beads”

Photos courtesy of Becky Fulgoni, except where noted.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Fit the Seat of Your Pants

Many people experience problems with store-bought pants fitting correctly in the seat, waist, and hip areas. Bodies come in many shapes and types, and your waist-to-hip proportion may not match…

Inspiration

Profiles in Sewing: Jasika Nicole promotes creativity and inclusivity

You may know Jasika Nicole from her roles in television shows such as Fringe, Scandal, and The Good Doctor. However, you may not know that she is also an avid…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Make Threads a part of your holiday. Subscribe today, now up to 50% off newsstand.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe