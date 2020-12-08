 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

How Did They Sew That? How to Create Dazzling Criss-Crossed Gores

Author Headshot By Judith Neukam
Article Image
The same fabric is used throughout. Only the grain is changed.

This 1930s dress, made of molten-looking silk charmeuse, might light up a room like a bonfire. With just a little movement by the wearer, the gown shimmers from the scooped cowl neckline down to the flowing hem. The eye is drawn especially to the waist and hips, in front and back, by overlapping bands cut on different grains to accentuate the dancing-flames effect. The unique gore intersection plays with the light, catching and deflecting it with each sway. With help from a hidden weight inside the neckline curve, the cowl drapes to perfection. Read this article from Threads #165 to find out how to create the gown’s shimmering criss-cross effect.

The technique used to create this dress takes advantage of a changing grain in shimmering silk charmeuse. It starts with a brilliantly cut garment in a color that sets the fire theme. You can almost feel the heat from a blazing fire with the illusion cast by color changes from panels of alternating grains. If the dress were blue, it might look like water, and if it were pale aqua, the dress could look like ice. The impression changes depending on the color you choose.

Fabrics with a nap require placing all the pattern pieces in the same direction for the cutting layout. This ensures a consistent color and texture throughout the finished garment. But if you break the rules and shift the layout, as shown on the facing page, you’ll create a unique and beautiful light-catching, effect. Here’s how.

Plan the pattern

Draft, drape, or modify an existing bias dress pattern to fit the silhouette. The front and back are identical except for the front cowl neckline. The six-gore dress buttons on one side. The gores terminate by crossing over the center front and back and meet at the side seams. The sketch of the dress and its pattern pieces below show how the grains vary.

Keep the cowl in place

The sultry drape of a cowl neckline stays attractively in place when a small lead weight is sewn into the neckline and tucked inside the dress. The weight is covered with the dress fabric and hangs from the free edge of the cut-on facing inside the neckline.

How does the draped neckline stay?
How does the draped neckline stay?

A covered weight hides inside to keep the cowl in place.
A covered weight hides inside to keep the cowl in place.

Judith Neukam is senior technical editor.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Make Identical Patch Pockets

Here's a tip for creating identical patch pockets, so your garments are perfectly symmetrical. It relies on a special notion that makes the process faster and easier. Begin by cutting…

Tools & Supplies

Power-Assisted Cutting Tools for Sewing

Of all the tasks you perform when making sewn projects, cutting causes the most physical strain. Over time, this task can aggravate or even cause osteoarthritis of the hands and…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to Threads today and get our lowest price of the season - only $10 for one year.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe