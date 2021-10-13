@keechiibstyle | Sewing Influencer

Fashionista and DIY sewer Marcia Spencer, @keechiibstyle, is based in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area. With a background in fashion design and retailing, she knows what’s in style, and how to personalize trends. Marcia loves a 1970s vibe, as well as minimalist-feminine looks. She has designed and marketed a line of children’s clothing as well as luxury bags, and is currently blogger on the Mood Sewing Network and a Bernina brand ambassador. Learn more about Marcia’s sewing at Keechiibags.com.

How did you learn to sew?

I picked up sewing at an early age. My mother would sew and I would join her in her sewing room and pick up the scraps and remnant fabric and make clothing for my dolls. As I got a little older, she taught me how to use her machine and hand sew. Soon after, I started picking up patterns, and I figured out how to read and follow patterns. Over the years, the more I created, the more I learned and picked up new skills. I’m still learning new things and even designing and drafting my own pieces now. So my mom planted the seed and laid the foundation that introduced me to sewing and I’ve been building on to those skills ever since.

Which sewing word or term is your favorite?

For some reason, the word “stitch” does it for me. I love to say the word “stitch”. As in “stitch it up,” “stitch it together”. It just sounds more proper and interesting. I mean, “Stitch in the ditch” is much more fun to say than “sew in the ditch,” right?

Which fabric do you enjoy sewing the most?

Recently, I have grown to love sewing poplin fabrics. However, if you had asked this question about two years ago I probably would have said some sort of knit. I think it depends on what fashions are speaking to me at the time. I am definitely fashion-driven when it comes to my sewing projects, and poplin fabrics have been a big part of my wardrobe this year. I have developed a new appreciation of ways to manipulate poplin and create so many different pieces and looks.

What are you currently sewing?

I have been working on building onto my fall wardrobe, so I’ve been creating a few pre-fall/fall-inspired pieces. I’m usually working on more than one piece at a time. When I cut into a new project, I’m usually working on one and finishing up another. I don’t want to reveal the pieces yet, but I just finished up a dress in viscose. I’m working on a poplin piece, and I just cut some denim. And I’ve started planning my next look. I’m always creating.

Please share what you love best about sewing?

What I enjoy most about sewing is being able to create any fashion look that I like and have it fit the way I want. I love to design and create, and sewing gives me the freedom and ability to bring my creations to life. It’s not so much the mechanics and the actual sewing that thrills, although, it can be very therapeutic at times. But it’s more about the creative aspect of it for me. Giving my ideas life through the art and skill of sewing can be so rewarding and satisfying, it’s almost addictive—in a good way, of course. I’ve homed in on a skill that I can grow a business from, that I benefit from personally, is mentally therapeutic, and puts a smile on my face.

Photos: Landon Spencer.

