Sewing Events and Style Exhibitions

These events and exhibitions are bound to inspire your sewing.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

In the last few weeks, several people have told me about a cool sewing event or exhibition they attended. With more museums and exhibition halls fully reopening, we’re happy at Threads to resume our practice of sharing with you some of the most anticipated sewing events and gallery exhibitions—and, of course, exciting virtual events.

We will be editing and updating this page regularly, around the first of each month. We hope you enjoy getting back to sewing events and exhibitions as much as we do.

January 13–15, 2022, Ontario Convention Center, Ontario, California

A brand new sewing event launches in January, brought to you by the folks who run the Road to California Quilters Conference and Showcase each year. Featuring world-class instructors, a vendor mall, exhibitions and events, ISAF organizers advertise that the festival will have something for everyone.

Cooper Hewitt Museum, New York City, through January 2, 2022

I absolutely adore Lilly Pulitzer and love the chance to learn more about Zuzek’s work. Visit the link above to learn the hows and wheres of seeing this exhibition yourself. Here’s a excerpt from the museum’s introduction of the exhibit:

“Over the 23 years, Zuzek created over 1,550 designs for Key West Hand Print Fabrics, most of which were used by Pulitzer’s women’s, men’s, children’s, and home furnishings lines. It was common then and remains so today for textile designers’ contributions to fashion to remain anonymous. But the ‘Lilly Look’ was synonymous with wild, wonderful prints, and those prints were overwhelmingly the product of one woman’s boundless imagination—Suzie Zuzek.”

Ann and Graham Gund Gallery at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, through January 17, 2022

My husband and son are headed to a football game near Boston after New Year’s Day. I think I will tag along and head up to MFA to check out this amazing show. Visit the link above to learn more. The exhibition is a chronology divided into seven themes voiced from many perspectives. The MFA provides further detail:

“Visitors see and hear from artists, educators, academics, and activists, and the remarkable examples on view are by an underrecognized diversity of artistic hands and minds from the 17th century to today, including female and male, known and unidentified, urban and rural makers; immigrants; and Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and LGBTQIA+ Americans.”

Victoria & Albert Museum, London, United Kingdom, through January 16, 2022

If I won the lottery, one of the first things I would do is send our editorial director, who is a designer bag aficionado, to this exhibition for a week so she could just soak it all in. Click the link above to learn more about the show, and enjoy from afar.

“From rucksacks to despatch boxes, Birkin bags to Louis Vuitton luggage, Bags: Inside Out explores the style, function, design and craftsmanship of the ultimate accessory.”

March 2–6, 2022

This five-day event is a great way for sewing enthusiasts to learn from home. Visit the link above for more information. Event organizers had this to say:

“Whether you’re a lifetime quilter, me-made wardrobe expert, devoted cosplayer, or a whimsical DIY-er, you’ll find a variety of activities and resources to spark your imagination and bring your creative vision to life.”

Submit your sewing events or style exhibitions to Threads

Do you have an event you would like us to feature? Email the information to [email protected]

