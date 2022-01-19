Pattern Review: Butterick 6828

Butterick 6828 view A in woven rayon from EmmaOneSock.com

Butterick 6828

This flowing surplice-front top with a peplum has a nice drape. The bodice and sleeves are gathered into front and back curved yokes and the bodice front waistline edges have small gathers in the center of each panel. The peplum is circular and has two length options. The front opening is finished with a 1-1/8-inch-wide band that runs from the shoulder to the waistline seam. Yokes and bands are cut double and interfaced for use as facings to finish the shoulder area and blouse edges. The garment fastens at the waistline with a hook and eye, and the separate self-fabric sash provides additional security. You may wish to add loops at the side seams to hold the sash in place. Pick from three sleeve styles: wide, flared short sleeves that hit just above the elbow; three-quarter sleeves ending just above the wrist; or long sleeves with 3 inches of ruching at the wrist, created by elastic sewn along the underarm seam. All the corresponding seams align, and there are plenty of dot match points. The sewing is straightforward.

Our tester says:

Embellish the seam between the bodice and front band by adding piping, as shown in one view.

Embellish the front band with embroidery, decorative stitching, or beading.

Use lightweight fabrics with drape such as silk chiffon, gauze, cotton voile, and lawn. Wear the top to the office, school, or a casual affair.

(Sized Misses’ 6–24 for busts 30-1/2–46 in.)

SomethingDelightful.com

—Tested by Jenny Freedman, Soquel, California

Sewing tip: Staystitch or fuse a strip of stay tape along the front bias edges as soon as they are cut, so they don’t stretch.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×