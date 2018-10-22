Semifitted Coat with Flounce Hem | 360-Degree View
The Jamie Christina Abbey Coat has two options: One ends at the hip with a curved hem, and the other ends at the mid-thigh with a flounce hem. We selected the flounce view and used a medium-weight fabric to enhance the silhouette. This jacket complements a youthful, modern wardrobe. Our version was made with wool coating from MoodFabrics.com.
This pattern was reviewed in Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019.
