 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Semifitted Coat with Flounce Hem | 360-Degree View

By Threads magazine Oct 22, 2018

The Jamie Christina Abbey Coat has two options: One ends at the hip with a curved hem, and the other ends at the mid-thigh with a flounce hem. We selected the flounce view and used a medium-weight fabric to enhance the silhouette. This jacket complements a youthful, modern wardrobe. Our version was made with wool coating from MoodFabrics.com.

This pattern was reviewed in Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More 360°s

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events in October 2018

See what sewing-related events are coming up near you in October 2018:   Through October 8, 2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, New York The Metropolitan…

How-to

Pattern Review: 1947 Dress With Cutouts D40-4185

This V-neck dress replicates a vintage Butterick look. Details abound, including shoulder cutouts and custom shoulder pads. Sleeve options are one-piece tulip sleeves, three-quarter sleeves, or long sleeves with elbow…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe