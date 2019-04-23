Vintage-Inspired Dress with Style Options | 360-Degree View

With a total of 72 design combinations, this retro-style dress is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. There are two fitted bodices with bust and waist darts, and a round or square neckline. Each bodice has a collar option that fits into the neckline. The round neckline has a Peter Pan collar with a scarf-like tie at center front, and the square neckline has a square collar with mitered corners. Included are three skirt silhouettes: flared, below-the-knee trumpet, and a wide yoke with gathers beginning at the side-front hip and extending around the back. The flared and yoke skirts have optional side seam pockets with a 4-inch opening, which our tester found too narrow to comfortably fit a hand. Sleeve choices include sleeveless, short with or without a cuff, three-quarter with a shaped hem, elbow-length bishop finished with a band, or long bishop with a bound edge. The pattern includes separate pattern pieces for cup sizes B to DD for ease of fitting. The instructions are thorough and well illustrated and include many interesting embellishment ideas. Our staff seamstress recommends reading the instructions completely before beginning to familiarize yourself with the process. Many types of woven fabrics are appropriate for this vintage-inspired dress, but the dense gathering on the skirt yoke and bishop sleeves could be too bulky in heavier fabrics.

As shown, the dress features a square neckline, short sleeves, no collar, and a knee-length trumpet skirt. It was sewn in a floral cotton sateen from MoodFabrics.com. The fabric contains a hint of stretch, which provides extra comfort and ease of movement in the fitted silhouette.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×