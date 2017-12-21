 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How-to

Video: Watch this Essential Sewing Technique on How To Improve Interfacing Application

Learn two ways to apply fusible interfacings.

By Sarah McFarland Threads magazine – 195 – Feb./Mar. 2018 Issue

In this short online video, learn two ways to apply fusible interfacing. You’ll need to manage heat, pressure, and moisture to ensure a smooth, permanent bond between the interfacing and the fashion fabric. Follow Threads Editor Sarah McFarland as she demonstrates a couple techniques for getting good results when fusing interfacing.

Be sure to also read “Essential Techniques: Interfacing intelligence,” in Threads #195, which explores interfacing varieties and application methods.

