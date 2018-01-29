Sewing Related Events in February 2018

The free Opposites Attract show in Virginia will feature works of fiber artists Annalisa Leonessa and Katia Tarkhan.

Feb. 1 – 3: The Creative Craft Show, EventCity exhibition center, Manchester, England

Meet up with fellow hobbyists while attending demonstrations and workshops at this three-day craft show. There will be sessions on papermaking, working with silver clay, needle felting, block printing, appliqué, machine embroidery, and fabric manipulation. The show includes an abundance of vendors selling supplies for knitting, dressmaking, stitching, and paper crafts. Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors.

Feb. 7 – March 11: Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery, Alexandria, Virginia

The free Opposites Attract show will feature works of fiber artists Annalisa Leonessa and Katia Tarkhan. Their pieces incorporate contrasting colors, negative and positive space, and more to illustrate how opposites attract.

Feb. 8 – 16: New York Fashion Week, Manhattan

New York Fashion Week is filled with the well-known and well-regarded high-end designers, along with a few new ones. Ralph Lauren, Narcisco Rodriguez, and Italian lingerie line La Perla will return to the big stage after a year off. The fashion frenzy kicks off with Tom Ford’s show and finishes up with Marc Jacobs’ collection. Many shows are sold out. Click here for availability and to purchase show tickets.

Feb. 15 – 17: Kiki’s Sewing Expo, Fresno, California

Designed for all skill levels, this three-day sewing and quilting event features quilting expert Ricky Tims. The master quilter and musician combines both skills in his presentations. The expo includes six other well-known instructors, as well as opportunities for attendees to do hands-on sewing with well-equipped machines. Participants also can enter to win multiple prizes, with more than $10,000 in giveaways available. Cost: $599.

Feb. 16 – 17: Sewing Revolution Event, Quilt Lizzy training campus, Warrenton, North Carolina

International speaker Kym Goldup-Graham hosts a two-day sewing and embroidery Janome event. Her presentation is expected to detail techniques for accurately placing and sewing machine embroidery and appliqué. Attendees also can learn techniques for patchwork and quilting while using new Janome machinery. Cost: $99, including lunch.

Feb. 26 – 28: Sewing Retreat 2018, Starved Rock Lodge, Oglesby, Illinois

This three-day gathering allows time to relax, unwind, and catch up on unfinished sewing projects. Each day includes free time to sew and relax, as well as dinner. Two optional classes are offered—on the first day and last day. The second day features a field trip to the downtown LaSalle quilting shop, Quilting in the Valley. The lodge pool will be open during the retreat. Cost: $260.54, plus room tax.