Before the invention of the bone eyelet (early 1800’s) and the metal eyelet (around the 1830s) — there was the hand-sewn eyelet.

Hand-sewn eyelets are ideal because they are quite sturdy, give a polished finish, and can be created with tools that are likely already in your sewing basket. Such eyelets are traditionally used anywhere one would find lacing, such as on corsets, tie-on sleeves, and breeches.

Not a historical sewer? Hand-sewn eyelets have many applications for modern sewing as well. Use them as a clean finish for drawstrings in purses, pants, and hoodies. Dyed-to-match thread can help you add eyelets to your project that are nearly invisible, or go for a contrasting color to really show off your hand work.

Unlike eyelets punched in metal, hand-sewn eyelets will never pull out regardless of how tight you lace through them. This is because rather than cut a hole in the fabric, you use tools to move the fibers out of the way and the stitching to hold the fibers back. The yarns in the textile are never cut. This makes them ideal for high tension closures (such a corset lacing). They take a bit more time but the result is worth it.

The eyelet itself is sewn using a blanket/buttonhole stitch and heavyweight thread. For eyelets — unlike buttonholes — the ‘lip’ of the stitch is kept towards the outside of the circle. Heavyweight thread (as opposed to a doubled-standard thread) is preferred as it allows the stitching to lay flat and eliminates uneven tension.

Always practice on scrap fabric as it can take some time to get the tension right. Even after hundreds of these, I always start my eyelet sessions with a few practice ones to acquaint myself with the hand of the particular project.

The size of the eyelet can vary but generally is proportional to the hole needed. I have original 18th century garments both with very large and very small eyelets — likely a reflection of the size of the lacing being used. Not surprisingly, the finer the garment, the smaller the eyelet.

Examples:

Original 18th century stays in my collection:



My reproduction 18th century stays are hand sewn with hand-sewn eyelets:



Tools Needed:

Awl

Stiletto (or knitting needle)

Buttonhole twist or other heavy thread

Sewing needle (not shown)

Directions:

To begin, use your awl to make a small piercing in the weave of the fabric. Ideally, try to put the awl between the weave rather than through the fibers.

Use your Stiletto (a knitting needle works in a pinch) to push the fibers out of the way creating a larger hole.

Coming up from the bottom at the outside of the circle, make a small ring of stitches smaller than the diameter of the soon-to-be eyelet. This holds the fabric back while you work. (If you get proficient with these, it is optional). Do not catch the tail on these.

Create the ‘inner circle.’

Again from the outside of the fabric start your blanket stitch. Come up from the bottom then go down through the hole in the middle and up again one stitch over from the previous stitch. The ‘trick’ is to catch the tail end of the previous stitch making a loop.

Repeat all the way around. Stiches can go clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on which hand is dominant. (I am left handed.) Stitch the last stitch through the first one. This completes the circle. I usually knot off at the back and hide my tail between the layers.



