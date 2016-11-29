Pattern Roundup: Vintage-Inspired Styles

Make old styles new again with these vintage patterns from companies like Simplicity, EvaDress, and Decades of Style! This time of year is perfect for refreshing your wardrobe with new styles, why not venture back into the past and create something unique?

Vintage Styles for the Holiday Season

Simplicity's Winter/Holiday 2016/17 collection makes vintage designs that are still trendy in 2016. Be a modern woman with a fabulous classic, vintage style this winter!

Simplicity 8259 (Sew Chic) With a tailored double-breasted front that includes buttons and hook closures, this festive dress is modest and fun all at the same time. This pattern is flattering on numerous body types due to its "fit and flare" style. Suggested fabrics include brocade, chintz, cotton types, crepe back satin, Dupioni, shantung, faille, gabardine, pique, satin, taffeta, tweed, and velvet.

Simplicity 8167 (Sew Chic) This stunning dress is perfect for any holiday parties you may have coming up this December. This lacy design features optional floral embellishments that truly stand out and look nice. This pattern also includes a 20 inch zipper on the back of the dress and a square neckline that frames the face in a flattering manner. The full skirt and fitted waist look wonderful on anyone. Cotton types, crepe, crepe back satin, faille, satin, and taffeta are fabrics to utilize for this dress. Keep in mind that double edged galloon lace should be used to create the lacy overdress.

Simplicity 1252 If you like layering, this dress is perfect for you! Simply pair with a turtleneck, a collared button-up, tights, or leggings and you instantly have a classic outfit. It is very easy to dress this pattern up or down, depending on what you want. There are multiple options for the fabrics you can use in this design. It is suggested to use medium weight fabrics like brocade, corduroy, denim, leather-like fabrics, linen types, microsuede, pique, poplin, sateen, tweed, twill, velveteen, wool types, double knit, fleece and ponte.

EvaDress has a ton of vintage styles that are making a comeback. Don't be shy to wear something different this holiday season.

1957 Claire McCardell Dress D50-4292 Be practical all while looking your best! Originally derived from a pattern that was McCall's, this dress is simple, yet striking. This design is comfortable and looks beautiful. It features a 12 inch placket zipper on the back of the dress and a timeless wraparound style that compliments any body type. Faille, printed silk or cotton, crepe, shantung, polished cotton, peau de soie, wool jersey, silk and worsted are all fabrics that can be used in this design.

Decades of Style is exactly what the name implies: a place where decades of styles come together to see the light of the modern era. This collection of patterns are great for any occasion!

#5007 1950s Object d'Art Dress This dress is super fun, while staying true to the design's maturity and age. The pattern features a 12 inch invisible zipper along the side of the dress for a seamless look. The slit buttoned pockets and unique neckline make this a standout piece sure to make you the talk of any gathering. Suggested fabrics for this look include linen, shirtings, lightweight wool, and lightweight poplin.

Last but not least, if you are really interested in creating classic styles, Gretchen Hirsch's newest book entitled Gertie's Ultimate Dress Book may just be the perfect gift for you or a loved one that enjoys sewing this winter. This book is stuffed with everything you could ever need to have the ideal vintage wardrobe. From patterns to important facts, Gretchen's book is exactly what you need if you want to learn more about older styles. The book features 23 different designs, each highly customizable depending on what you want!

If you plan to create one of these or any other festive styles this holiday season, let us know in the comment section below. Also, feel free to include a story of a favorite item you made for yourself or someone else this time of year! Happy holidays!

