Pattern Roundup: Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

With the return of Broadway, we can’t help appreciating the amazing costumes and imagining a marquee Halloween celebration this year. In this pattern roundup, we showcase some iconic theater looks you can recreate at home for yourself or your friend group. These promise to be just as much fun to sew as they are to wear. Some of these patterns are in-character as they are, and some leave room for creativity, requiring just a few modifications to fit the role.

Here’s our selection of showstopping Broadway-inspired Halloween costume patterns to pay tribute to the characters from Hamilton, Wicked, Chicago, and more.

Hamilton

Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy – Simplicity 9251.

These 18th century-inspired two-piece gowns feature classic elbow-length sleeves and boned tops plus a zipper closure in back. Full pleats give the skirt lots of swing and simple elegance. This pattern is available in women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

He was chosen for the Constitutional Convention.

Not throwing away your shot? Pick this Continental Army uniform, sized to fit men and women. The lined coat and vest have buttons and streamlined detailing, paired perfectly with easy pull on knickers. This pattern is available in sizes 34 to 52 (chest 36 1/2 inches to 54 1/2 inches, hip 39 inches to 59 inches).

If you want to try defying gravity this Halloween, choose one of these costumes from the Wizard of Oz. With just a few modifications you can easily fine tune this pattern for Glinda and Elphaba (there’s a classic Dorothy dress included as well). The patterns are available in women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

If you’re not quite ready to go out in lingerie, this flapper dress still gives ’em the old razzle dazzle! The pattern includes two versions: a high-low top trimmed with fringe, over a miniskirt, and a one-piece dress with a dropped waist and flared skirt. The pattern for this vintage-inspired dress is available in women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

If you’re interested in a less costumey pattern that you can wear again and again, the Decades of Style Flapper Dress would also make a great, more versatile choice.

Six

Here’s a fun and flashy group costume from a great musical: Henry VIII’s six wives from the musical Six. Here are some patterns you could use as is or modify for these costumes:



McCall’s Red Reign

For intermediate skilled sewers, this sultry, multi-piece costume can be glammed up to fit the Six aesthetic. Available in women’s US sizes 4 to 20 (bust 29 1/2 inches to 42 inches, chest 27 1/2 inches to 40 inches, waist 22 inches to 34 inches).

Ellie and Mac Be Confident Pattern

A simple, hi-low dress with a fitted bodice can be easily bedazzled to create stageworthy flair. The skirt has seven length options to choose from to fit your preferences. Available in women’s sizes XXS to 4XL (bust 29 inches to 56 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 51 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 59 inches)

The Lady Skater

Bedazzle this fun dress for the perfect costume, or keep it simple for easy reuse in everyday life. There are eight sizes included in the pattern, ranging from high bust 30 inches to 44 inches , and waist 24 inches to 38 inches.

Hadestown

Hades – Simplicity 538601

This duster pattern makes the perfect jacket to travel from the underworld and back this Halloween season or cosplaying events. Sew your own long coat, plus an optional yoke. The pattern is a print-on-demand product, so you can get it quickly if you’re a last-minute costumer. Suitable for men’s sizes XS – XL (chest 30 inches to 48 inches, hip 31 inches to 49 inches).

Persephone

Make McCall’s 2050 in vibrant green and pair it with a long white coat to copy Persephone’s look. This multi-piece costume includes a top, detached sleeves, an overskirt, skirt, and fascinator. Available for women’s sizes 8 to 24 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 29 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 24 inches to 39 inches).

Bake your best pie and sew this retro waitress dress to serve up a flawless Jenna-inspired look. Simplicity 9164 comes in women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

Theater-inspired costumes are some of the most classic yet unique Halloween looks you can create. And this season, you’ll be adding to the hype of Broadway’s return as all these shows and more make their way back to the stages.

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

