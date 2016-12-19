|
Video: An Alternative to Clipping Seam Allowances
Video Length: 1:20
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos
To make a smooth seam along a curved edge such as a neckline or armhole, you need to control the seam allowances. To learn how to keep them flat without compromising the curve, watch this video extra from Threads no. 189 (February/March 2017).
