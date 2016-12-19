tablet edition

Video: An Alternative to Clipping Seam Allowances

Video Length: 1:20
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

To make a smooth seam along a curved edge such as a neckline or armhole, you need to control the seam allowances. To learn how to keep them flat without compromising the curve, watch this video extra from Threads no. 189 (February/March 2017).

 

Comments (2)

yourwildestseams yourwildestseams writes: Have been secretly doing this for years - now I don't feel so guilty about it! A very helpful technique for corsetry and lingerie work. Thanks again!
Posted: 4:29 pm on December 21st

user-6108568 user-6108568 writes: i know the answer it to understitch on bias necklines... but this is brilliant. thanks.
Posted: 4:33 pm on December 20th

