Notions: Clover Mini Wonder Clips

This was originally featured in the Notions department of Threads #191 (June/July 2017).

Clips are a smart alternative to pins when you're working on vinyl, leather, thick pile, or multiple fabric layers. Clover produces a line of clips and has a new size available. Clover Mini Wonder Clips are 1 inch long by 1/4 inch wide, tapering to a diminutive 1/8 inch at the tip. They are ideal for securing layers in tight areas and for small projects. The clips open to 5/16 inch and clip as deep as 1/2 inch. The small size and flat bottom enable clipped fabric to slide along the sewing-machine bed. The colors can be used to differentiate garment sections, sewing processes, or seam allowance widths.

Available from Clover-USA.com for $12.95 for 20/two colors, $29.95 for 50/five colors.