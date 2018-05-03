 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
The Ultimate Marking Pencil marks handily on fabrics without much pressure, and the marks disappear with ironing.

By Threads magazine May 03, 2018
Formed from a combination of white pounce powder and residue-free wax formula, the Ultimate Marking Pencil by Hancy Creations is a solid piece of marking material for dark fabrics.

Available only in white, each pencil is 6 inches long and 3/8 inch in diameter. It marks handily on fabrics without much pressure, and the marks disappear with ironing.

The manufacturer recommends making and removing test marks before using the pencil on a project.

No cap or cover is needed. To sharpen, use an oversized makeup pencil or crayon sharpener.

The Ultimate Marking Pencil is available on Amazon.com.

 

Insiders can find out about additional useful markers in “Choose the Right Marking Tool.”

