 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Decades Everyday Chore Skirt | 360 View

Revive a vintage silhouette: From the Decades Everyday line, this midcalf-length, pleated skirt has a hem circumference of 109 inches.

Threads #197, June/July 2018 Issue

Revive a vintage silhouette: From the Decades Everyday line, this midcalf-length, pleated skirt has a hem circumference of 109 inches. The design includes a narrow waistband described as a “waist binding,” and side-seam pockets camouflaged by pleats. The left-side pleat also hides the 12-inch zipper closure.

A 10-inch-wide hem band contributes to the skirt’s voluminous look and is an opportunity to use a coordinating fabric. Six pleats fold away from center front. In the extrafull back, 14 pleats (eight of which are double stacked) are concentrated near center back.

To balance the skirt, the front hemline is interfaced and weighted with two rows of drapery tape. Our staff seamstress recommends interfacing the waistband. Select lightweight wovens, as the pleating adds weight and bulk. 

Decades of Style: Chore Skirt 106 (DecadesOfStyle.com) (Sized 6–26 for finished hips 35–55 in.)

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More 360°s

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Threads 197 June July 2018 magazine issue Inspiration

What You'll Find Inside Threads #197 | Preview

Create perfect bound buttonholes, diagnose fit issues, and take a look at the winning creations from the annual ASDP challenge.

How-to

Attach Sleeves with a Pearl and Chiffon Embellishment

Learn how to replace an armscye seam with a hand-sewn pearl-and-chiffon-braid insertion.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe