3 Wardrobes Based on Simplicity Threads 8748

One pattern and 3 sewers yield 21 outfits for inspiration.

By Sarah McFarland Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018 Issue
Article Image

A capsule wardrobe refers to a collection of classic garments that work together in ensembles, as well as with other items in your closet to offer consistent and stylish outfits. The concept has developed into a strong trend because, with a little planning, it offers an ongoing source of dependable looks. Getting dressed becomes one less source of stress.

 

Capsule wardrobes
Left to right: Carol, Katie, and Sarah sewed ensembles based on Simplicity Threads 8748

 

Capsule wardrobes
Left to right: Carol, Katie, and Sarah sewed ensembles based on Simplicity Threads 8748.

The precise plans and definitions for a capsule wardrobe can depend on the individual selecting or sewing it. In this Web Extra to “Three Capsule Wardrobes,” Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018, you can see all 21 outfit variations. It includes the separates sewed by Katie Strano, editorial assistant; Carol Fresia, senior technical editor, and Sarah McFarland, editor. All the pieces were based on Simplicity Threads 8748. The article provides specific information about the sewing techniques used with the various knit and woven fabrics, and the pattern modifications made to each version. Take what applies to your tastes as inspiration for sewing your own capsule workwear wardrobe. Although the outfits shown below were sewn to coordinate, each piece could work with other separates for an exponential number of outfits.

Capsule Wardrobe Variations

 

 

 

 

 

Threads Magazine - Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018

