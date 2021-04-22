Patterns for a Core Four Wardrobe
A core four wardrobe is a capsule of wardrobe pieces that mix and match and, when paired with accent pieces, create many outfits from just a few garments. While you can buy the components, sewing your own offers the opportunity to personalize your selection for the greatest versatility.
In Threads #214 (Summer 2021), author Nancy Nix-Rice explains the benefits of a core four wardrobe, and shows how to make the most of the pieces you sew. You’ll learn how to assess garment styles and silhouettes, and to choose the best neutral for your coloring. Nancy shared some of her favorite patterns, and we provide a list below of additional designs that work well as the basis of a stylish and functional capsule wardrobe.
Nancy’s picks
This group of four pieces from Pamela’s Patterns has all the hallmarks of ideal core four garments: sleek, uncluttered lines, easy fitting, and fast construction.
#121 Cascade Cardi or Blazer
#108 New Versatile Twin Set
#109 Magic Pencil Skirt
#113 Pants . . . Perfected!
A casual core four
These pieces are a smart choice for less formal work environments, school, or a polished weekend look.
Butterick 6641 Slim-Fitting Jacket
Grainline Studio Archer Button Up Shirt 11004
Megan Nielsen Ash and Ash Curve Jeans
A classic capsule
Pick an upscale bouclé for the jacket and coordinating ponte knit for the underlayer top and the bottoms. For a formal look, seek out matching wool crepe for the skirt, and make a cap-sleeve shell in silk charmeuse.
Style Arc Parisian Classic Look
Pamela’s Patterns Cap Sleeve Shell
Liesl + Co. Extra-Sharp Pencil Skirt
Additional options
Check out these patterns, suited to core four wardrobes ranging from laid-back athleisure to office-appropriate. Start with an ensemble pattern, or put together a capsule of tops, bottoms, and jackets that suit your needs.
Ensembles
Butterick 5719: princess seam jackets, dress, skirt, and pants
Butterick 6495: knit top, dress, jumpsuit, pants, and open jacket
Butterick 6600: athleisure V-neck top, dress, and jumpsuit, drawstring pants, zip-front jacket
Butterick 6738: sleeveless top and dress, straight skirt, slacks, and jacket with fringed detail
Butterick 6795: sleeveless top and dress, straight skirt, slacks, and V-neck jacket
Christine Jonson Travel Trio One 1204: long-sleeve T-shirt, knit pants, and drapey wrap jacket for knits
Christine Jonson Travel Trio Three 226: turtleneck top with optional shirred yoke detail, A-line skirt with deep pockets, and ruana
Kwik Sew 4199: tank top, gored skirt, and draped jacket, for knits; women’s sizes
Kwik Sew 4221: asymmetrical jacket and tapered or wide-leg pants
McCall’s 7635: knit top and dress, tapered pants, and oversized drape-front jacket
McCall’s 7876: pleated pants in two lengths, and double-breasted jacket or coat
McCall’s 7983: turtleneck bodysuit and slim, pegged skirt
New Look 6627: fitted cropped top with straps, pencil skirt, tapered pants
New Look 6645: cap-sleeve top, pants with front ankle slit, and shawl-collar jacket
Vogue 1522: boatneck top and jogger-style pants
Vogue 1663: long-sleeve top, pants, and shawl-collar wrap jacket, for knits
Vogue 1741: princess-seam, raglan-sleeve top and dress; wide-leg, pleated pants; halter-neck jumpsuit; princess-seam jacket with notched collar
Tops
Cashmerette Dartmouth Top: surplice-style knit top
In-House Patterns Cool Cowl Tank: sleeveless knit top with front cowl neckline
Islander Sewing Systems Easy V Express: knit top with V front neckline and raised back neckline
Islander Sewing Systems Five Easy Tees: T-shirts with sleeve options, including cold shoulder
Jalie Rachel Front-Tie Dress and Top 3997 : knit tops and dresses with sleeve options and front waist tie detail
Jalie Faux-Wrap Top 2910: surplice-style knit tops with optional collar
Kwik Sew 3658: knit top and dress with front V-neck and raised back neckline
Muna and Broad Nullarbor Cami and Dress: tank-style top and dress for wovens; for busts 44 inches to 64 inches
Muna and Broad Tarlee T-Shirt: crew or turtleneck tops wth sleeve-length options; for busts 39 inches to 63 inches
Pamela’s Patterns Cap Sleeve Shell: a simple shell design for wovens.
SBCC Patterns Nora Tee: princess-seamed knit top with choice of necklines; for petite heights (base height 5 feet, 1 inch)
Pants and skirts
BurdaStyle 6101: trousers with slant pockets; optional cuffs
BurdaStyle 6235: A-line skirt with waist yoke and slant pockets; two lengths
Cashmerette Calder Pants and Shorts: shorts and wide-leg pants in cropped for full length, sizes 12 to 32
Fit for Art Patterns Eureka! Pants that Fit: classic slacks with several fitting options
In-House Patterns Ellen Pants: slim pants with slant front pockets
Jalie Knit Gored Skirts 2681: skirts in various lengths and degrees of flare
Jalie Lisette Pull-On Pencil Skirt 3883: knit skirts in various lengths with seam details
McCall’s 8068: straight or A-line skirts with length options
Muna and Broad Birchgrove Pants: tapered pull-on pants with slash pockets; for hips 41.5 inches to 71.5 inches
Muna and Broad Noice Jeans: high-rise classic jeans with slightly tapered legs; for hips 41.5 inches to 71.5 inches
Papercut Patterns Palisade Pants: casual pull-on pants with interesting side pocket detail
SBCC Patterns Manhattan Trousers: slim-cut trousers with slant pockets, for petite heights (base height 5 feet, 1 inch)
Simplicity 8792: straight skirt variations
True Bias Hudson Pant: jogger pants with slant pockets
Vogue 9374: loose-fitting pull-on pants, tapered or wide-leg, with various style lines and pocket options
Jackets
Alina Sewing + Design Co. Fulton Sweater Blazer 1222: blazer-like cardigan with pockets, for knits
BurdaStyle 6273: fitted, half-lined blazers for stable knits
BurdaStyle 6334: fitted, princess-seam jackets with jewel necklines
Christine Jonson Patterns Fitted Jacket: classic jacket with notch lapel and princess seams
Christine Jonson Moto Jacket 1006: asymmetrical zip-front jacket with wide lapels; for knits
Closet Core Patterns: Sienna Maker Jacket: casual jacket with length and detail variations
Dana Marie Princess Layer Jacket 1054: zip-front vest or jacket with standing collar
Fit for Art Patterns Tabula Rasa Jacket: hip-length jacket with square armhole and band front and neckline
Itch to Stitch Envigado Vest: casual zip-front vest with collar or hood and utility features
McCall’s 7636: bomber jacket
Muna and Broad Belmore Jacket: unlined, boxy jacket with dropped shoulders and front pockets; for bust sizes 40 inches to 64 inches
Muna and Broad Grainger Coat: quilted V-neck jacket with front patch pockets; for bust sizes 40 inches to 64 inches
SBCC Patterns Rickey Jacket: princess-seam blazer with pocket and lapel option; for petite heights (base height 5 feet 1 inch)
Sewing Workshop Stafford Jacket: loose-fitting jean-style jacket with dropped shoulders
Simplicity 8845: classic jeans-style jacket, sized for men and women
