Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Blueprints for Sewing A-frame Skirt

Oct 23, 2018
Pattern Review: Blueprints for Sewing – A-frame Skirt.

Inspired by the A-frame house popular in the mid-20th century, both views of this skirt have a narrow waistband, front diagonal princess seams, pockets incorporated into the side front panels, and a center-back zipper closure. The pencil skirt, view 1, has a back hemline kick pleat, back diagonal princess seams, and is cut on grain, while the A-line skirt, view 2, has a bias-cut center-front panel, and the back pieces include flare. Our tester found the number on pattern piece 9 missing. The instructions are clear and include directions for altering. Our seamstress recommends trimming the seam allowances before understitching. For view 1, opt for mid- to heavyweight wovens such as denim and wool gabardine. For view 2, use fabrics with drape, such as challis or chambray.

Blueprintsforsewing.com

(Sized A-J for hips 35–49 in.)

—Tested by Carla Boissonault, Morris Plains, New Jersey

Sewing Tip: Interface the waistband of both versions and the kick pleat of the pencil skirt version.

This review was originally published in Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019. Get the pattern here. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

