Pattern Review: Blueprints for Sewing Moderne 005 Thigh-Length Jacket

Blueprints for Sewing Moderne in acrylic tweed from MoodFabrics.com.

Blueprints for Sewing: Moderne 005

This thigh-length jacket was inspired by Art Moderne architecture from the 1930s and ’40s, which features horizontal and curved lines. It has a structural appearance, shaped front and back yokes with dropped shoulder seams, onepiece sleeves with elbow tucks, and a curved pocket design. There are two versions. Version 1 is a sporty, unlined style with rib knit collar and cuffs, piped seams, a straight hemline, and a lower back panel. Version 2 is lined, has a center-front placket for buttons or snaps, a notch on the back hemline of the three-quarter-length sleeves, open lower side seams with curved edges, and a one-piece back panel. The instructions and illustrations are correct and contain useful tips and suggestions. The pattern also includes two options for bust sizing. Size 1 is designed for cup sizes A and B, and size 2 for a C and D cup. Fabric choices include denim, brocade, fleece, and wool coating.

(Sized A/B-K/L for busts 32–50 in. and hips 35–53 in.)

BlueprintsForSewing.com

— Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

Style Tip: Consider adding shoulder pads, as the dropped-shoulder seam may need support.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×