 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Blueprints for Sewing Moderne 005 Thigh-Length Jacket

By Anna Mazur Oct 23, 2019
Article Image
Blueprints for Sewing Moderne in acrylic tweed from MoodFabrics.com.

Blueprints for Sewing: Moderne 005

This thigh-length jacket was inspired by Art Moderne architecture from the 1930s and ’40s, which features horizontal and curved lines. It has a structural appearance, shaped front and back yokes with dropped shoulder seams, onepiece sleeves with elbow tucks, and a curved pocket design. There are two versions. Version 1 is a sporty, unlined style with rib knit collar and cuffs, piped seams, a straight hemline, and a lower back panel. Version 2 is lined, has a center-front placket for buttons or snaps, a notch on the back hemline of the three-quarter-length sleeves, open lower side seams with curved edges, and a one-piece back panel. The instructions and illustrations are correct and contain useful tips and suggestions. The pattern also includes two options for bust sizing. Size 1 is designed for cup sizes A and B, and size 2 for a C and D cup. Fabric choices include denim, brocade, fleece, and wool coating.

(Sized A/B-K/L for busts 32–50 in. and hips 35–53 in.)

BlueprintsForSewing.com

— Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

Style Tip: Consider adding shoulder pads, as the dropped-shoulder seam may need support.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Five Exciting Books About Embroidery

Inspiration for artistic hand sewing.

How-to

The Blanket Stitch vs. the Buttonhole Stitch

Learn to tell the difference between two useful and easy-to-sew stitches.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe