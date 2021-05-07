Pattern Roundup: Woven Straight Skirts for Sewing at Any Level

Straight skirts, a wardrobe staple, can be made easily by beginners. Many straight skirt patterns have plenty of design features to help you increase your skill set, including couture techniques. Below, you’ll find a selection of patterns to get you started. Opt for short or below-the-knee length, and consider adding button or pocket details.

These patterns are perfectly suited for wovens such as cotton canvas, twill, denim, corduroy, and sateen; linen and linen blends; wool flannel and tweed; brocade; and silk/wool blends.

To get the best fit in one of these skirts, read Tips for Fitting a Straight Skirt from Threads #214, Spring 2021.

This skirt is easy to sew and an ideal starting point for beginners. The pattern, a reissue of the popular McCall’s 3830 pattern, offers five lengths. All versions feature front and back darts, back zipper, faced waist, and optional belt loops. The three longest versions include a back vent. If desired, replace the topstitched center zipper with an invisible zipper. Available sizes are 6 to 22 (waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hip 32 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

You could call this classic, unlined skirt sharp as a pencil. The pattern includes two lengths with side panels, a back yoke detail, a center-back invisible zipper, and a back walking vent. There are no darts, but the fit can be personalized by adjusting the seams of the front- and back-side panels. Consider making the side panels in contrasting fabric. Sizes 0 to 20 (waist 25 inches to 38 1/2 inches, hip 35 inches to 48 1/2 inches).

This fabulous high-waisted pencil skirt pattern includes a kick pleat at the back. Designed to rise above the natural waist, the pattern also has four darts and a concealed zipper in the back. The skirt top is finished with an interfaced waist facing. The Ultimate Pencil Skirt comes in UK sizes 8 to 20 (waist 26 inches to 38 inches, hip 36 inches to 48 inches).

This one pattern includes enough design features to make 81 different skirts. We are focusing on the snug pencil skirt. Its seemingly endless options of waistband shapes, pocket styles, and a bib and shoulder straps, makes this pattern perfect for beginners yet challenging for advanced sewers. Sizes range from 2 to 20 (waist 24 inches to 42 inches, hip 36 inches to 54 inches).

In just one pattern, you’ll find five variations on a fitted straight skirt with intriguing closure options. Front and back panel seams make fitting straightforward. Read our full pattern review here.



A slimming, straight wrap skirt is a wardrobe staple. The design comes in three lengths: above the knee, just below the knee, and midcalf. Read our full pattern review here.

Sewing tip: Consider making bound buttonholes, working and faux, to give the skirt a vintage couture look.

In Threads #189, Feb./March 2017, author Ann Grose (DesignerStitch.com) demonstrates the patternwork required to transform a basic straight skirt into one with varied amounts of flare. In this article, we provided a pair of basic, darted straight skirt patterns, one at half scale, and one at full scale. The full-scale pattern is available in US sizes 2 to 22 (waist 23 1/2 inches to 43 12/ inches, hips 34 inches to 54 inches).

In addition to Tips for Fitting a Straight Skirt, see two more articles to help on your journey to the perfect fit and construction.

Happy sewing.

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

