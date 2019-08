Serger cone storage

Organize your serger thread cones with this ArtBin Cone Thread Tray. The sturdy plastic base holds wire frames that fit into most serger thread cones. The tray measures 12 1/2 inches square and holds up to 25 large cones, or 50 small cones if they are stacked two to a frame. The wire frames lock into place when in use but are removable for storage and transport. The reclosable packaging is useful for storing the tray and wire frames.

(SewingPartsOnline.com; $24.99)

Store tools stylishly

Keep your sewing space neat with the help of the Stash ’n Store from It’s Sew Emma. The Stash ’n Store features a sturdy plastic base and flexible silicone lattice insert. The insert is designed to hold many types of tools in a vertical position, from scissors to rulers and marking tools. Simply place a tool into the lattice and the silicone grips and supports it. The Stash ’n Store measures 8 1/4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 1 1/2 inches deep. It comes in nine colors.

(ItsSewEmma.com; $9.98)

Grip needles for hand sewing

Hand-sewing thick fabric, or stitching patches and other items with stiffbackings, can be tough on your fingers. Use these Needle Pullers from EverSewn to more easily draw the needle through the fabric. The flexible fingertip covers have small holes for ventilation. Each also has a bumpy surface for increased grip. This enables you to push the needle in and pull it through with less hand strain. The silicone stretches to fit most finger sizes. The set contains one medium-sized and one small-sized needle puller to fit a thumb and fore finger. The open tip accommodates longer fingernails comfortably without ripping.

(EverSewn.com; $3.00)

Photos: Mike Yamin

