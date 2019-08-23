 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Video Series

Staystitching Basics | Video

By Threads magazine Aug 23, 2019

One of the most important steps in preparing to sew a garment is staystitching. These lines of stitching, placed at key garment edges, prevent the pattern pieces from becoming distorted during the construction process. This is an essential technique for any sewer who wants great results. Even if your pattern’s instructions don’t mention staystitching, it’s well worth the time to add this step.

Why staystitch?

Sewing and weaving expert Daryl Lancaster gives an in-depth explanation of staystitching and talks about how it relates to the fabric’s grain. She describes how fabric is woven and why it can stretch out of shape when it’s cut on any angle other than the true lengthwise or crosswise grain. As she shows, any garment edge that curves or is on even a slight diagonal lacks stability. That’s where staystitching comes in.

Where to staystitch

On most garments made of woven fabric, it’s essential to staystitch along the neckline and shoulder seams. You may also want to staystitch angled or curved side seams, and armhole seams. On pants and skirts, staystitch along the curved hip area.

Apply staystitching immediately after cutting the pattern and transferring any notches, darts, or other marks. Daryl recommends using a regular stitch length—about 2.5 mm—and placing the staystitching line within the seam allowance, about 1/8 inch from the seamline. On a pattern with a standard 5/8-inch-wide seam allowance, staystitch at 1/2 inch.

Directional staystitching

It’s important to staystitch directionally, that is, in the direction that causes the least distortion as the machine applies the stitching. The general rule is to sew from the wider area to the narrower area, or from the higher to the lower portion. For example, for a neckline, stitch from the shoulder end—the wider part—to the center front or back, the narrower part. On a shoulder seam, stitch from the neckline end, where this seam is higher, toward the armhole, where it is lower. Daryl shows what happens if you staystitch in the wrong direction—you’ll be surprised how great a difference there is.

When you construct the garment, sew the seams in the same direction as the staystitching. This prevent distortion and ensures that both sides of the garment are symmetrical.

To find out about staystitching knits, see Daryl’s tip: How to Decide Whether to Staystitch Knits.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

About This Video Series

Threads comes to life with Threads Essential Techniques. In this web-only video series, we show you how to execute some of the must-know techniques, methods, and skills seen in our print magazine.

More About this Video Series

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Videos in the Series

More Video Series

View All

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 8

  • Pants Fitting with Sarah Veblen | Video Series

  • Industry Insider Techniques | Vol. 7

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: September 2019

Find out what events are happening near you this month:   September 6–7, 2019: Threads Experience 2019, New York, New York Join the Threads staff and three Threads contributing editors…

How-to

Threads Experience 2019

Sew – and shop for fabric – in the big city. Join the Threads team for an exclusive two-day event in New York City’s Garment District. Meet authors and Threads Contributing Editors Susan Khalje and Kenneth D.…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #205, Oct./Nov. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe